The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is no stranger to musical (or is it Mormon?) chairs. After the first season, the cast themselves had to keep track of who was on and off the show thanks to some stars’ constant exits and subsequent returns — a saga that still continues. And while its first spinoff isn’t even on the air yet, it seems like the new cast is already playing Mormon chairs.

Hulu just announced that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County will premiere on Nov. 12. But as seen in their new teaser introducing the ladies, including OG Mormon Wife Jen Affleck, it seems that a cast member was secretly replaced without any explanation.

In May, the streamer announced that Mormon Wives: O.C. would star Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron (the sister of Mayci Neeley), Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo, and Chandler Higginson, all of whom appeared at Hulu’s Get Real event. But in the teaser, new cast-mate Jordan McClanahan appears in place of Higginson without explanation.

In all fairness, like the cast of the Real Housewives of Rhode Island, they all kind of look alike. Maybe producers didn’t even expect us to notice.

Maya Dehlin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Hulu has not commented on the casting, nor has Higginson given any indication that she’s even departed the show. However, as pointed out by Vulture, she did post a video on her Instagram Story with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s new single “Patient Zero,” which is about knowing how to escape a toxic relationship with the singer as your guide. Yes, this could totally be interpreted as a passive-aggressive nod to her moving on from the show.

Obviously, no one knows what happened yet, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Mormon Wives: O.C. addressed the situation directly. Utah’s Mormon Wives are refreshingly direct when it comes to contract negotiations and their intentions for leaving or staying on the show, and the others aren’t afraid to comment on said motives.

If Orange County’s Wives are just as honest, then they’ll have no issue spilling the tea or showing the footage. In fact, that’s exactly one of the things that would make this spinoff great — aside from salacious scandals and new dirty soda recipes, of course.