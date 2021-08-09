Munya Chawawa Had A Major Mishap On A Date

One celebrity chef that has been crushing it over lockdown is Jonny Oliver, Munya Chawawa’s parody of Jamie Oliver. And it seems that the BBC has taken note of Jonny’s success with Caribbean cuisine as Chawawa’s only gone and earned a place on Celebrity MasterChef 2021. Announcing the news on Instagram, Chawawa writes how he can’t believe “saying ‘lovely, jerky flavour’ for 2 years straight has led” to an appearance on MasterChef. “Barty Crease has a Netflix deal, Unknown P has signed to Atlantic, and now Jonny Oliver is on MasterChef (kind of) – the trilogy is complete 🥳”.

Chawawa (and Oliver) will surely crush it on MasterChef, but does he have a significant other cheering him on at home?

The comedian has kept his dating life relatively quiet, never posting about a partner on his social media. But in March, he shared a story that just so happened to include his significant other. Appearing on Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s podcast Off Menu, the comedian explained why the mojito is the only cocktail he trusts. Basically, he went to his favourite bar with his “missus” – who he later refers to as “Gabs” – and ordered a drink that he’d never had before.

“I finish it in maybe like four gulps [...] and my belly starts hurting. I’m thinking, what’s going on?” he told the hosts. Chawawa then asked his partner whether you can get bellyache if you don’t eat before you drink, to which she replied “not really”.

After eating some prawn crackers, the comedian ordered another of the same drink. After the second drink, he felt worse. So he and “Gabs” decided to look at the ingredients, as Chawawa has a nut allergy. As he rushed to the bathroom, she realised a French-sounding ingredient was actually French almond syrup which accounted for the weird taste and his reaction. “Anyway, you know, the rest is history but I just had to sort of limp home dazed by this Almond poison,” he told Gamble and Acaster.

He continued, “So now I have this policy where if I have a drink with a meal, it’s just going to be a mojito because there’s no risk.” Here’s hoping he won’t run into any French almond syrup in the Masterchef kitchen.