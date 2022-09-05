12-Year-Old Drummer From Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Memorial Gig Has Big Plans

Celebrated rock band the Foo Fighters threw a very special tribute concert at Wembley Stadium for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died earlier this year. Beatles legend Paul McCartney, disco pioneer Nile Rodgers, and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich were just some of the star performers at the guest-filled affair over the weekend. But an appearance from 12-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell may have just stolen the show, as lead singer Dave Grohl introduced her as “one of the most badass drummers I've ever met in my life.” So, who is this incredibly talented young drummer, and how did she first get to know Foo Fighters?

Born in Durban, South Africa and raised in Ipswich, Bushell started playing drums when she was just five-years-old, and was originally inspired to take up the instrument after watching footage of the Beatles’ Ringo Starr playing “Hey Jude”. By the time she’d turned seven, the talented youngster was uploading covers to her increasingly popular YouTube channel, with artists like QuestLove, Lenny Kravitz and Anderson .Paak all taking note — the former sent her a custom drum kit, and Kravitz invited her to join him on stage at The O2 Arena when she was just nine.

Grohl was sent a cover of Bushell covering Nirvana’s grunge classic “In Bloom,” he also took note — and they ended up striking an unlikely friendship over the course of lockdown. In fact, Bushell challenged the former Nirvana member to a drum battle. This ongoing battle ultimately led to Grohl penning a song about his new friend and inviting Bushell to guest with Foo Fighters once travel restrictions put touring back on the table. With Hawkins proudly looking on from behind his own kit, Bushell ended up playing “Everlong” live with the Foos at LA’s The Forum last summer, borrowing the late musician’s s drum sticks for the occasion. She used Hawkins’ drum sticks once more at Wembley.

Speaking about taking part in Foo Fighters’ tribute concert, Bushell told BBC Breakfast: "It was an incredible experience and so fun and exciting, but it was a tragedy that Taylor died because he was an amazing musician.

Praising Hawkins, she added: “He was really warm and friendly, and it's such a tragedy he died because he was just the nicest person. "It was so much fun. He was a role model ever since I was eight years old because I absolutely love the Foo Fighters.”

The young musician also revealed plans to release music of her own: “I’ve got a single coming out on September 13... and I’m releasing an EP around November.”

For her appearance on the morning show, Bushell sported the same glittery jacket she wore while appearing with Foo Fighters at Wembley over the weekend, featuring the drummer’s likeness on the back.