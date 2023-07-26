Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In August 2023
Heartstopper will fill your heart before Mean Girls leaves Netflix and breaks your heart.
As Taylor Swift promised on Folklore, August will slip away into a moment in time — especially if it’s spent watching new movies and TV shows on Netflix. On July 26, Netflix released its monthly list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in August 2023, and there’s a bunch of beloved classics that will both arrive on and depart the platform.
The beginning of August will see a slew of nostalgic movies hit Netflix, from action-packed fare like the first five Fast & Furious movies to heartfelt rom-coms like Eat Pray Love and sitcoms like Ugly Betty. August will also feature anticipated premieres of a few beloved Netflix originals, like Heartstopper Season 2 and the Untold documentary series, the latter of which will drop new installments weekly rather than all at once in typical Netflix fashion.
While there are actually not too many titles departing from Netflix in August, the cuts will sting big time. Viewers will only have until the end of the month to watch some horror movie classics like Paranormal Activity and The Ring, as well as nostalgic TV shows like Sister, Sister. And yes, Mean Girls will be leaving Netflix on Aug. 31 yet again, just two months after returning to the platform. That’s so not fetch.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In August 2023
Aug. 1
- Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Bee Movie
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- Coming to America
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Eat Pray Love
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Friends with Benefits
- It's Complicated
- The Jerk
- Just Go With It
- Lost in Translation
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars: Season 14
- Poms
- Terminator Genisys
- Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Aug. 2
- Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
- Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
- Soulcatcher
Aug. 3
- Head to Head
- Heartstopper: Season 2
- The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
- Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Aug. 4
- The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
- Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Aug. 7
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
Aug. 8
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
- Untold: Johnny Football
- Zombieverse
Aug. 9
- Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Aug. 10
- Jagun Jagun
- Marry My Dead Body
- Mech Cadets
- Painkiller
Aug. 11
- Down for Love
- Heart of Stone
Aug. 12
- Behind Your Touch
Aug. 14
- Paddington
- The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Aug. 15
- Ancient Aliens: Season 5
- Ballers: Seasons 1-5
- Jared Freid: 37 and Single
- Untold: Hall of Shame
Aug. 16
- At Home With The Furys
- The Chosen One
- DEPP V HEARD
Aug. 17
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
- The Upshaws: Part 4
Aug. 18
- 10 Days of a Bad Man
- Love, Sex and 30 Candles
- Mask Girl
- The Monkey King
Aug. 22
- LIGHTHOUSE
- Untold: Swamp Kings
Aug. 23
- The Big Short
- Destined with You
- Sausage Party
- Squared Love Everlasting
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Aug. 24
- Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
- Ragnarok: Season 3
- Who is Erin Carter?
Aug. 25
- Killer Book Club
- You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Aug. 30
- Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
- Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Aug. 31
- Choose Love
- Karate Sheep: Season 2
- One Piece
What’s Leaving Netflix In June 2023
Aug. 12
- Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Aug. 14
- Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Aug. 15
- Les Misérables
Aug. 24
- Jobs
Aug. 31
- A Knight's Tale
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
- InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
- InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
- InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
- The Italian Job
- Mean Girls
- Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Paranormal Activity
- The Ring
- Salt
- Scream: Seasons 1-3
- She's Gotta Have It
- Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
- Sleepless in Seattle