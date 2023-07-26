Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In August 2023

As Taylor Swift promised on Folklore, August will slip away into a moment in time — especially if it’s spent watching new movies and TV shows on Netflix. On July 26, Netflix released its monthly list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in August 2023, and there’s a bunch of beloved classics that will both arrive on and depart the platform.

The beginning of August will see a slew of nostalgic movies hit Netflix, from action-packed fare like the first five Fast & Furious movies to heartfelt rom-coms like Eat Pray Love and sitcoms like Ugly Betty. August will also feature anticipated premieres of a few beloved Netflix originals, like Heartstopper Season 2 and the Untold documentary series, the latter of which will drop new installments weekly rather than all at once in typical Netflix fashion.

While there are actually not too many titles departing from Netflix in August, the cuts will sting big time. Viewers will only have until the end of the month to watch some horror movie classics like Paranormal Activity and The Ring, as well as nostalgic TV shows like Sister, Sister. And yes, Mean Girls will be leaving Netflix on Aug. 31 yet again, just two months after returning to the platform. That’s so not fetch.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In August 2023

Aug. 1

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Aug. 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Aug. 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Aug. 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Aug. 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

Aug. 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Aug. 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Aug. 10

Jagun Jagun

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Aug. 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Aug. 12

Behind Your Touch

Aug. 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

Aug. 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Aug. 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Aug. 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

Aug. 22

LIGHTHOUSE

Untold: Swamp Kings

Aug. 23

The Big Short

Destined with You

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Aug. 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Aug. 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Aug. 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

Aug. 31

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece

What's Leaving Netflix In August 2023

Aug. 12

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Aug. 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Aug. 15

Les Misérables

Aug. 24

Jobs

Aug. 31