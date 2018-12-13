17 Netflix Shows To Watch When You Want To Fall Asleep

Let's face it, the times are stressful. Sometimes, at the end of a long day, the best thing to do is climb into bed and watch something relaxing on Netflix — preferably until you fall asleep. These days it can be hard to quell worries, and if Netflix subscription numbers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic indicator, many viewers are turning to the streaming platform for a much-needed distraction. these low-key, low-stakes shows can be an instant mood booster and positive distraction.

The endless catalog available on Netflix might be intimidating, especially for a viewer looking to unwind. However, the streaming platform has offerings beyond fast-paced dramas, true-crime, and action-packed films. Instead, choose from a number of artistically striking food shows such as Chef's Table, nature documentaries like Chef's Planet, and friendly cooking competitions like the much-beloved Great British Bake Off.

Once you've decided to wind down for the night, for example, it may be a good idea to skip the true crime and loud, fast-paced shows, and instead search for ones with just the right amount of background noise, soothing imagery, and chill content.

Relaxing shows are far from boring, and when you watch them during the day they can be all sorts of riveting, both for their cinematography, instrumentation, and content. But these very same things can be what makes them a soothing choice for the evening hours, too. Here are a few of the most relaxing choices that you may want to put on in the background as you fall asleep.

1 Chef's Table Netflix on YouTube What could be better than falling asleep whilst looking at beautifully set tables and delicious food? Each episode of Chef's Table tells the story of a top chef, where they came from, and what sets them apart in the food scene today. The dishes they make are extravagant, and the documentary filmmakers do them justice with an epic final montage in each episode. The show has a slow pace and is set to relaxing music, making it one of those perfect shows to fall asleep to.

2 The Great British Baking Show Channel 4 on YouTube While the cheeky commentary and nail-biting competition might keep you riveted by day, the relaxed pace — and pretty pastel colors — of the Internet's favorite British baking show makes it the perfect thing to watch at night, too. This low-stakes competition is full of wholesome home bakers, and even in the show's most stressful moments, the stars and comedic hosts support each other in the most wholesome ways.

3 Our Planet Our Planet/Netflix When the looming specter of climate change is keeping you up at night, turn on Our Planet, which offers both the beauty and majesty of nature as well as thoughts on how to stop the crisis. The 8 episodes will take you to jungles, caves, to mountains, showing the interconnectivity of different habitats with spectacular nature footage.

4 Nadiya's Time to Eat In a time where cooking can feel like a chore, Nadiya's Time to Eat is a feel-good exploration of family meals, from comforting trips across England's food world to easy home-cooked dishes.

5 The World's Most Extraordinary Homes Netflix on YouTube While always fun to snoop through other people's homes — especially extraordinary ones — what makes this show perfect for bedtime is the comforting commentary from hosts Caroline Quentin and Piers Taylor. Additionally, the show travels around the world to find its grand homes, and viewers can get a glimpse of world travel that just feels different amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 The Universe The Universe/Netflix Is there life outside of Earth? This Netflix series explores the secrets of the universe, touching on topics such as "Alien Planets" or "Cosmic Holes" or "Mysteries of the Moon." These existential explorations are the perfect way to drift first off into space, and then to sleep.

7 Terrace House: Aloha State Netflix Asia on YouTube Terrace House is similar to many American reality TV shows, in that it crams strangers into a house and lets us watch as the drama unfolds. However, this show, from Japan, has much more relaxed vibes than shows with similar premises like Big Brother or Love Island. This season takes place in Hawaii, and is chock full of chill moods and tropical views, and the cast surprisingly all get along.

8 Salt Fat Acid Heat Netflix on YouTube If you want to feel like you're hanging out with a really good friend, watch author and chef Samin Nosrat on her series, Salt Fat Acid Heat. The beautifully directed travel and food series, which is loosely based off Nosrat's cookbook of the same title, is something you'll want to watch all the way through during the day. However, any viewer having it on in the background for a third or fourth time in bed will find the most comforting way to fall asleep.

9 Queer Eye Queer Eye/Netflix Let Jonathan, Tan, Bobby, Karamo, and Antoni take you to a more positive place at the end of the day. The Queer Eye cast really wants to help people improve themselves, inside and out. These four are the perfect soundtrack to slumber, from Jonathan's upbeat outlook to Karamo's therapeutic one-on-one sessions to Antoni's avocados, there's nothing here that will stress watchers out before bed.

10 Cabins In the Wild Cabins In the WIld/Netflix This cheery TV show out of the UK brings together accomplished architects to create unique "pop-up hotel" cabins. The cabins will have unique themes, such as "dragon's lair" or "sea fort," and viewers can fall into a slumber as these builders studiously go about their craftsmanship. It’s the perfect show for people who haven’t yet cracked how to fall asleep.

11 Fireplace For Your Home: Birchwood Edition Netflix on YouTube Following the highly relaxing Fireplace For Your Home, is its sequel, Fireplace For Your Home: Birchwood Edition. Watch in 4K Ultra-HD quality as birchwood burns and crackles on your screen for an entire, riveting hour. If you want to feel cozy, or need a little white noise, this is the "show" for you.

12 Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet Netflix on YouTube To get your mind off the stresses of the day — and hopefully fall asleep quickly — throw on the new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and laugh quietly to yourself as a man and his robot friends make fun of terrible movies.

13 Gilmore Girls Ralph Benson on YouTube While any TV show of this genre will do, there's something great about kicking back and watching reruns of Gilmore Girls. Instead of letting your own worries run away with you, focus on those of Lorelai and Rory — and all the goings on of their small town.

14 The Great British Bake Off: Masterclass PBS on YouTube To chill out fast, watch the hosts of The Great British Baking Show, Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, as they show you how to make perfect bakes from the show — while avoiding soggy bottoms. These two have great chemistry. And as always, the set is perfectly appointed and adorable. With that combo, you're sure to be peacefully asleep in no time.

15 Minimalism The Minimalists on YouTube If you feel like your life is out of control, and need to be reminded that it is possible to rein it all back in, then watch Minimalism, a documentary about "the important things in life." The hosts are experts in shedding life's excesses, and can teach you a thing or two about letting go. But for the sake of getting to sleep, the soothing aesthetics of the film are where it's at.

16 Amazing Interiors Barcroft TV on YouTube Amazing Interiors shows off homes that look perfectly normal from the outside, only to open up to, well, amazing interiors. Like other home design shows, it has a slow pace that's perfect for bedtime.