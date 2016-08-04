Netflix is a genius invention. Hundred of movies to watch any time, beamed directly into your home, with very little effort on your part. It's great. And Netflix is useful in lots of different situations. You can find movies from your childhood to watch when you're feeling nostalgic; interesting documentaries for when you want to learn something new and plenty of tearjerkers for when you need a good cry. Of course, there are a ton of movies to watch on Netflix that will cheer you up.

These are difficult times. It seems like the top story in the news every day has to do with either an update on the coronavirus, a deadly shooting, or a terrorist attack. It's a lot to handle. Thankfully, Netflix offers plenty of ways to escape to a happier place for a couple of hours while you forget about the harshness of the real world. Some of these movies will make you feel like a kid again, some will leave you inspired, and a good number of them will cause you to gleefully laugh your problems away. So check out these 21 movies to watch on Netflix when you need some cheering up.

1. Step Brothers

YouTube Movies on YouTube

"Did we just become best friends?" This movie's total devotion to blatant silliness is more fun than the Catalina Wine Mixer.

2. National Treasure

Jake Smith on YouTube

Nicholas Cage gives the world's worst history lesson as he Indiana Joneses his way through America.

3. Austin Powers

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

All the terrible "Do I make you horny baby?" impressions might've made you skip this movie, but please don't let that keep you from watching this goofy delight.

4. My Entire High School Sinking Into The Sea

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Jason Schwartsman, Lena Dunam, and Reggie Watts voice high schoolers trying to escape their sinking high school, with Susan Sarandon as a surly lunch lady.

5. John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid

Netflix on YouTube

Mulaney's an expert at mocking himself. With this return to stand-up after a TV work hiatus, you realize he's just an expert at comedy.

6. Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Netflix on YouTube

The only people not into this filmed celebration of Queen Bey's Coachella performance would be people who don't like Beyoncé...and do they exist?

7. The Prophet

Movieclips Indie on YouTube

This film strings together poems from this beloved book (in print in English since 1928), and brings them to colorful life with a variety of independent animators.

8. To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar

Shout! Factory on YouTube

A fabulous road trip film with big hair, glorious looks, and everyone learning lessons on the way.

9. Searching For Sugarman

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

An uplifting documentary about two Cape Town fans tracking down a beloved musician who disappeared off the face of the earth after his lone album initially flopped, but later became an enormous hit in South Africa.

10. The Shawshank Redemption

ryy79 on YouTube

This story of a man's determination and hope against an entire crooked system trying to break him.

11. Jiro Dreams Of Sushi

Netflix on YouTube

Gorgeously shot food, years of expertise - this is the perfect film to cheer up anyone who appreciates art and craftsmanship along with process.

12. Dolemite Is My Name

Netflix on YouTube

Rudy Ray Moore seems like a contradiction, a churchgoing man who created the foul-mouthed pimp character who'd go on to influence a generation of rappers and comedians. This is the story of his determination.

13. Groundhog Day

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Bill Murray stars in this existential comedy that asks, given enough time, can a man truly change?

14. Space Jam

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

And sometimes you just need to see Michael Jordan and Looney Toons face off against space invaders.

15. American Factory

Netflix on YouTube

This Best Documentary Oscar winner treads rough ground - factory closings, mistrust, suffering. Yet it's ultimately a tale of people coming together across common ground.

16. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

MovieclipsPROMO on YouTube

A very, very, very silly film that nails period costume and throws everything else out the window.

17. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Pure escapist fantasy, though if you've already seen it, it's even more fun if you watch it with this fan theory in mind.

18. Charlie's Angels

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Colorful, campy action with lots of kick-ass women, it's a total escape.

19. Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Shout! Factory on YouTube

Dry, non sequitur jokes, lovely piano playing, and the comedian's "twin" Seth providing commentary outside the club.

20. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

HDMovieTrailerscom on YouTube

Straightforward adventure pitting the world's most active archaeologist against purely evil Nazis for the world's holy treasures.

21. Dumplin'

Netflix on YouTube

The film equivalent of listening to Dolly Parton for two hours, with the bonus of an uplifting "love yourself and your body" message.

There you have it. A full three weeks' worth of movies to pick you up when you're feeling down.