Weeks after performing their smash-hit “Butter” at the 2022 Grammys, BTS announced that they’re churning out more music — and soon. Technically, the reveal first happened for fans at the final night of BTS’ Las Vegas residency on Saturday, April 16, where a video was shared on stage — and yes, the audience responded accordingly. The next day, the group shared the video to their social media, unveiling black-and-white performance footage (set to the steady hum of a cheering crowd). “WE ARE BULLETPROOF” appears on the screen and is spoken by BTS, and then the date June 6 appears.

BTS’ label Big Hit officially co-signed the label announcement, as Variety reports via Weverse — but beyond the fact that new music is, indeed, on the way, details are sparse. For starters, is the album called We Are Bulletproof, or is that an Easter egg? When can we expect a single? What about collaborations?

Here’s everything to know about the new BTS album so far.

New BTS Album Title

It seems very likely that the “We Are Bulletproof” line refers to the name of BTS’ new album — and if you’re an ARMY, you know it’s a significant phrase. “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” is the translation of the group’s original name, as Allkpop points out. “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2” is also the name of an early BTS song.

New BTS Album Release Date

In its Weverse announcement, Big Hit Music confirmed that the new BTS album would, in fact, drop June 10. “Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date,” the statement concluded.

New BTS Album Tracklist

Though the new BTS album’s first single and tracklist haven’t been released yet, there’s plenty of room to speculate about what kind of music ARMY can expect on the new album. Last year, J-Hope told Bustle that he hoped to “polish some of [his] personal stuff” in the near future, while you should also expect some iconic music videos and performances (duh), because the group is more movement-minded than ever. “I think it’s an undeniable fact that performances really elevate and enhance BTS’ music, so we really work hard on it and pour our effort into it,” he said. “That’s why I put more focus on the choreography these days.”

And — if we’re really dreaming, here — perhaps Olivia Rodrigo and BTS will come together for a truly internet-breaking collab? On the Grammys red carpet, Kim Tae-hyung (aka, V) told E! he would like to work with the “Good 4 U” singer in the future.

This post will be updated with additional details as more information on the new BTS album becomes available.