Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lover, throwing a party with friends, or spending it solo, Netflix has your watchlist covered. On Jan. 25, Netflix revealed the list of everything leaving and coming to the streaming service in February 2023, which is full of anticipated season premieres, nostalgic rom-coms, former Oscar winners, and one of the biggest film franchises ever.

Many classic films will be arriving on Netflix at the beginning of the month, from the entire Lord of the Rings series to the first two Bad Boys movies. If you’re feeling more romantic for V-Day, then Eat Pray Love and Call Me By Your Name should be on your watchlist, or if you need a good cry, then watch La La Land and The Pursuit of Happyness. Some fan favorite Netflix series will also be debuting new seasons this month, with Joe Goldberg making his return in Part One of You Season 4 on Feb. 9 and Outer Banks Season 3 premiering on Feb. 23.

Of course, with so many new titles arriving on Netflix comes some titles that will be departing the streaming service. The nostalgic Nickelodeon series H20: Just Add Water will leave Netflix in the middle of February, while you only have February to watch movies like Scream 4 and Cake (which should have earned Jennifer Aniston an Oscar nomination).

What’s Coming To Netflix In February 2023

Feb. 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther's Millions

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy's Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Feb. 2

Freeridge

Feb. 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

Feb. 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Feb. 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Feb. 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Feb. 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Feb. 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

Feb. 13

Squared Love All Over Again

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Feb. 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Perfect Match

Re/Member

Feb. 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

CoComelon: Season 7

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

Feb. 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

The Upshaws: Part 3

Feb. 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

Feb. 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Feb. 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 21

Perfect Match

Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

Feb. 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

Feb. 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Married at First Sight: Season 12

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

The Real World: Season 12

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From

Feb. 27

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Feb. 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

American Pickers: Season 15

Perfect Match (new episodes)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

What’s Leaving Netflix In February 2023

Feb. 3

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Feb. 4

The Paper Tigers

Feb. 7

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Feb. 9

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Feb. 11

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Feb. 14

Monster High: Electrified

Feb. 15

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life

Feb. 17

No Escape Room

Feb. 21

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Feb. 24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 25

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Feb. 28