Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In February
Spend Valentine’s Day with Timothée Chalamet — or everyone’s favorite stalker Joe Goldberg.
Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lover, throwing a party with friends, or spending it solo, Netflix has your watchlist covered. On Jan. 25, Netflix revealed the list of everything leaving and coming to the streaming service in February 2023, which is full of anticipated season premieres, nostalgic rom-coms, former Oscar winners, and one of the biggest film franchises ever.
Many classic films will be arriving on Netflix at the beginning of the month, from the entire Lord of the Rings series to the first two Bad Boys movies. If you’re feeling more romantic for V-Day, then Eat Pray Love and Call Me By Your Name should be on your watchlist, or if you need a good cry, then watch La La Land and The Pursuit of Happyness. Some fan favorite Netflix series will also be debuting new seasons this month, with Joe Goldberg making his return in Part One of You Season 4 on Feb. 9 and Outer Banks Season 3 premiering on Feb. 23.
Of course, with so many new titles arriving on Netflix comes some titles that will be departing the streaming service. The nostalgic Nickelodeon series H20: Just Add Water will leave Netflix in the middle of February, while you only have February to watch movies like Scream 4 and Cake (which should have earned Jennifer Aniston an Oscar nomination).
What’s Coming To Netflix In February 2023
Feb. 1
- The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
- Gunther's Millions
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- Call Me by Your Name
- Daddy's Little Girls
- Eat Pray Love
- Enough
- It (2017)
- Julie & Julia
- La La Land
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Spanglish
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Stepmom
- Survivor: Season 32
- Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All by Myself
- Underworld
Feb. 2
- Freeridge
Feb. 3
- Class
- Infiesto
- Stromboli
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
- True Spirit
- Viking Wolf
Feb. 4
- Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Feb. 6
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Feb. 8
- Bill Russell: Legend
- The Exchange
- MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Feb. 9
- Dear David
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter
- You: Season 4: Part 1
Feb. 10
- 10 Days of a Good Man
- Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
- Love to Hate You
- Your Place or Mine
Feb. 13
- Squared Love All Over Again
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Feb. 14
- All the Places
- A Sunday Affair
- In Love All Over Again
- Jim Jefferies: High n' Dry
- Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
- Perfect Match
- Re/Member
Feb. 15
- #NoFilter
- African Queens: Njinga
- CoComelon: Season 7
- Eva Lasting
- Full Swing
- The Law According to Lidia Poët
- Red Rose
Feb. 16
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
- Ouija
- The Upshaws: Part 3
Feb. 17
- A Girl and an Astronaut
- Community Squad
- Ganglands: Season 2
- Unlocked
Feb. 19
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Feb. 20
- Operation Finale
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 21
- Perfect Match
Feb. 22
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
- The Strays
- Triptych
Feb. 23
- Call Me Chihiro
- Outer Banks: Season 3
Feb. 24
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
- Oddballs: Season 2
- Married at First Sight: Season 12
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- The Real World: Season 12
- We Have a Ghost
- Who Were We Running From
Feb. 27
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Feb. 28
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
- American Pickers: Season 15
- Perfect Match (new episodes)
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany
What’s Leaving Netflix In February 2023
Feb. 3
- Dragonheart: Vengeance
Feb. 4
- The Paper Tigers
Feb. 7
- H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Feb. 9
- Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Feb. 11
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta
- ONE PIECE: East Blue
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Feb. 14
- Monster High: Electrified
Feb. 15
- The Forest
- Mr. Right
- Term Life
Feb. 17
- No Escape Room
Feb. 21
- Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Feb. 24
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Feb. 25
- Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Feb. 28
- Air Force One
- Cake
- Coach Carter
- Margin Call
- Scream 4
- Shutter Island
- Sorry to Bother You
- Walking Tall