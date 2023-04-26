Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In May 2023
May is basically spin-offs galore, from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to Bridgerton.
As the great poets of *NSYNC once said, it’s gonna be May, which means it’s time for Netflix’s new arrivals. On April 26, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023, and viewers will have the perfect excuse to stay in on sunny spring days.
If you’re feeling nostalgic, many throwback films and TV shows are arriving on Netflix at the start of the month, including the first two seasons of Rugrats, the entire Austin Powers series, and the first Pitch Perfect movie. Netflix also has a slew of anticipated spin-off shows premiering this month, including To All the Boys series XO, Kitty, Indian Matchmaking spin-off Jewish Matchmaking, and the new Bridgerton show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Naturally, with so many new titles comes a fair few departures as well, although not as many as feared. Hailee Steinfeld’s acclaimed coming-of-age film Edge of Seventeen will leave Netflix at the end of the month, alongside the crushing losses of Rango and Barbershop 2: Back in Business.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023.
What’s Coming To Netflix In May 2023
May 1
- Above Suspicion
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- American Gangster
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Black Hawk Down
- The Cable Guy
- Captain Phillips
- Chicken Run
- Cliffhanger
- Conan the Barbarian
- The Croods
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dawn of the Dead
- Flight
- For Colored Girls
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Glass Castle
- Home Again
- Hop
- Igor
- Kindergarten Cop
- Last Action Hero
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Léon: The Professional
- Marshall
- Paranormal Activity
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Pitch Perfect
- Rainbow High: Season 3
- Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
- The Smurfs: Season 1
- Starship Troopers
- Steel Magnolias
- The Tale of Despereaux
- This Is the End
- Traffic
- Vampires
- The Wedding Date
- The Young Victoria
May 2
- Love Village
- The Tailor
May 3
- Jewish Matchmaking
- Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
May 4
- Arctic Dogs
- Larva Family
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Sanctuary
May 6
- A Man Called Otto
May 8
- Justice League: Seasons 1-2
- Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
- Spirit Rangers: Season 2
May 9
- Documentary Now!: Season 4
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
May 10
- Dance Brothers
- Missing: Dead or Alive?
- Queen Cleopatra
May 11
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
- St. Vincent
- Ultraman: Season 3
May 12
- Black Knight
- Call Me Kate
- The Mother
- Mulligan
- Queer Eye: Season 7
May 13
- UglyDolls
May 16
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
May 17
- Faithfully Yours
- Fanfic
- La Reina del Sur: Season 3
- McGREGOR FOREVER
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- Working: What We Do All Day
May 18
- Kitti Katz
- XO, Kitty
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
May 19
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
- Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery
- Muted
- Selling Sunset: Season 6
- Young, Famous & African: Season 2
May 22
- The Batman: Seasons 1-5
- The Boss Baby
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
- All American: Season 5
- MerPeople
- Victim/Suspect
- Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer
May 24
- Hard Feelings
- Mother’s Day
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love
May 25
- FUBAR
May 26
- Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
- Blood & Gold
- Dirty Grandpa
- Tin & Tina
- Turn of the Tide
May 30
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3
May 31
- Heartland: Season 15
- Mixed by Erry
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love
What’s Leaving Netflix In May 2023
May 4
- Pup Star: World Tour
May 10
- Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
May 13
- Weed the People
May 14
- Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
May 16
- Side Effects
May 18
- The Last Days
May 27
- Collateral Beauty
May 29
- The 2nd
May 31
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- The Boy
- Edge of Seventeen
- Galaxy Quest
- Hachi: A Dog's Tale
- Little Boxes
- Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
- My Girl
- Rango
- The Space Between Us
- The Stolen
- We Die Young