Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In May 2023

As the great poets of *NSYNC once said, it’s gonna be May, which means it’s time for Netflix’s new arrivals. On April 26, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023, and viewers will have the perfect excuse to stay in on sunny spring days.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, many throwback films and TV shows are arriving on Netflix at the start of the month, including the first two seasons of Rugrats, the entire Austin Powers series, and the first Pitch Perfect movie. Netflix also has a slew of anticipated spin-off shows premiering this month, including To All the Boys series XO, Kitty, Indian Matchmaking spin-off Jewish Matchmaking, and the new Bridgerton show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Naturally, with so many new titles comes a fair few departures as well, although not as many as feared. Hailee Steinfeld’s acclaimed coming-of-age film Edge of Seventeen will leave Netflix at the end of the month, alongside the crushing losses of Rango and Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In May 2023

Universal Pictures

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

May 4

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary

May 6

A Man Called Otto

May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Spirit Rangers: Season 2

May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

St. Vincent

Ultraman: Season 3

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye: Season 7

May 13

UglyDolls

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 17

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

La Reina del Sur: Season 3

McGREGOR FOREVER

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset: Season 6

Young, Famous & African: Season 2

May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

All American: Season 5

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

May 24

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

FUBAR

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Blood & Gold

Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3

May 31

Heartland: Season 15

Mixed by Erry

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

What’s Leaving Netflix In May 2023

May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

May 13

Weed the People

May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

May 16

Side Effects

May 18

The Last Days

May 27

Collateral Beauty

May 29

The 2nd

May 31