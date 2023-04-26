Streaming

Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In May 2023

May is basically spin-offs galore, from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to Bridgerton.

New On Netflix May 2023: TV Shows & Movies Coming To Or Leaving Streaming
Netflix

As the great poets of *NSYNC once said, it’s gonna be May, which means it’s time for Netflix’s new arrivals. On April 26, the streaming service released its monthly list of movies and TV shows coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023, and viewers will have the perfect excuse to stay in on sunny spring days.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, many throwback films and TV shows are arriving on Netflix at the start of the month, including the first two seasons of Rugrats, the entire Austin Powers series, and the first Pitch Perfect movie. Netflix also has a slew of anticipated spin-off shows premiering this month, including To All the Boys series XO, Kitty, Indian Matchmaking spin-off Jewish Matchmaking, and the new Bridgerton show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Naturally, with so many new titles comes a fair few departures as well, although not as many as feared. Hailee Steinfeld’s acclaimed coming-of-age film Edge of Seventeen will leave Netflix at the end of the month, alongside the crushing losses of Rango and Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in May 2023.

What’s Coming To Netflix In May 2023

Universal Pictures

May 1

  • Above Suspicion
  • Airport
  • Airport ’77
  • Airport 1975
  • American Gangster
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Black Hawk Down
  • The Cable Guy
  • Captain Phillips
  • Chicken Run
  • Cliffhanger
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • The Croods
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • Dawn of the Dead
  • Flight
  • For Colored Girls
  • Girl, Interrupted
  • The Glass Castle
  • Home Again
  • Hop
  • Igor
  • Kindergarten Cop
  • Last Action Hero
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Léon: The Professional
  • Marshall
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Peter Pan (2003)
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Rainbow High: Season 3
  • Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
  • The Smurfs: Season 1
  • Starship Troopers
  • Steel Magnolias
  • The Tale of Despereaux
  • This Is the End
  • Traffic
  • Vampires
  • The Wedding Date
  • The Young Victoria

May 2

  • Love Village
  • The Tailor

May 3

  • Jewish Matchmaking
  • Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

May 4

  • Arctic Dogs
  • Larva Family
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Sanctuary

May 6

  • A Man Called Otto

May 8

  • Justice League: Seasons 1-2
  • Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
  • Spirit Rangers: Season 2

May 9

  • Documentary Now!: Season 4
  • Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

  • Dance Brothers
  • Missing: Dead or Alive?
  • Queen Cleopatra

May 11

  • Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
  • St. Vincent
  • Ultraman: Season 3

May 12

  • Black Knight
  • Call Me Kate
  • The Mother
  • Mulligan
  • Queer Eye: Season 7

May 13

  • UglyDolls

May 16

  • Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

May 17

  • Faithfully Yours
  • Fanfic
  • La Reina del Sur: Season 3
  • McGREGOR FOREVER
  • Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
  • Working: What We Do All Day

May 18

  • Kitti Katz
  • XO, Kitty
  • Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

  • Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
  • Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery
  • Muted
  • Selling Sunset: Season 6
  • Young, Famous & African: Season 2

May 22

  • The Batman: Seasons 1-5
  • The Boss Baby
  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

  • All American: Season 5
  • MerPeople
  • Victim/Suspect
  • Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer

May 24

  • Hard Feelings
  • Mother’s Day
  • Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
  • The Ultimatum: Queer Love

May 25

  • FUBAR

May 26

  • Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
  • Blood & Gold
  • Dirty Grandpa
  • Tin & Tina
  • Turn of the Tide

May 30

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3

May 31

  • Heartland: Season 15
  • Mixed by Erry
  • Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
  • The Ultimatum: Queer Love

What’s Leaving Netflix In May 2023

May 4

  • Pup Star: World Tour

May 10

  • Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

May 13

  • Weed the People

May 14

  • Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

May 16

  • Side Effects

May 18

  • The Last Days

May 27

  • Collateral Beauty

May 29

  • The 2nd

May 31

  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business
  • The Boy
  • Edge of Seventeen
  • Galaxy Quest
  • Hachi: A Dog's Tale
  • Little Boxes
  • Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
  • My Girl
  • Rango
  • The Space Between Us
  • The Stolen
  • We Die Young