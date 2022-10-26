Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In November

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means only one thing... the Lohanaissance is upon us. Netflix is about to roll out its extensive slate of holiday movies and TV shows, giving you a slew of new titles to add to your holiday watch list, including Lindsay Lohan’s first major studio film role in over a decade. The Mean Girls star will be making her Netflix debut in the rom-com Falling For Christmas alongside Glee alum Chord Overstreet, making for a double dose of nostalgia. And yes, she will be giving another iconic rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

If you prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving to devour holiday content, there are plenty of options on Netflix’s November 2022 roster. Nostalgic classics like The Little Rascals, Notting Hill, and The Pink Panther (starring Beyoncé) will hit the streaming service at the beginning of the month. And if you’re in the mood for something juicier, the first two seasons of Laguna Beach will be making their way to Netflix. November also includes highly anticipated season premieres of Netflix titles like The Crown, Elite, and Dead to Me, in case you’re looking for a good marathon.

Sadly, all these new arrivals on Netflix mean that many titles will be departing this month as well. Some seasons of America’s Next Top Model will be leaving the platform, while classic movies like Clueless and Bridget Jones’ Baby are set to exit at the end of the month.

Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2022.

What’s Coming In October

Nov. 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6

The Takeover

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Nov. 2

The Final Score

Young Royals: Season 2

Killer Sally

Nov. 3

Blockbuster

The Dragon Prince: Season 4

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Enola Holmes 2

The Fabulous

Lookism

Manifest: Season 4 Part 1

Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

Nov. 6

Captain Phillips

Nov. 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2

Nov. 8

Behind Every Star

The Claus Family 2

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Triviaverse

Nov. 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown: Season 5

FIFA Uncovered

The Railway Man

The Soccor Football Movie

Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

Warrior Nun: Season 2

Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Don’t Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Monica, O My Darling

My Father’s Dragon

Nov. 14

Stutz

Teletubbies

Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Run for the Money

Nov. 16

In Her Hands

The Lost Lotteries

Mind Your Manners

Off Track

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo

The Wonder

Nov. 17

1899

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You

Dead to Me: Season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

Nov. 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3

Elite: Season 6

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5

Inside Job: Part 2

Reign Supreme

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action

Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

Nov. 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Wednesday

Nov. 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov. 25

Blood & Water: Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases: Season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

Nov. 30

A Man of Action

My Name Is Vendetta

The Lost Patient

Snack VS. Chef

Take Your Pills: Xanax

What’s Leaving In November

Nov. 1

From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3

Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2

Nov. 11

If Anything Happens I Love You

Nov. 13

Scary Movie 5

Nov. 14

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22

Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia

Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath

Nov. 15

Suffragette

The Green Inferno

Nov. 18

Donald Glover: Weirdo

Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4

Goosebumps: Specials

Nov. 30