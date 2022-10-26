Streaming
Here’s Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In November
Lindsay Lohan’s comeback in Falling For Christmas is upon us.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means only one thing... the Lohanaissance is upon us. Netflix is about to roll out its extensive slate of holiday movies and TV shows, giving you a slew of new titles to add to your holiday watch list, including Lindsay Lohan’s first major studio film role in over a decade. The Mean Girls star will be making her Netflix debut in the rom-com Falling For Christmas alongside Glee alum Chord Overstreet, making for a double dose of nostalgia. And yes, she will be giving another iconic rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.”
If you prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving to devour holiday content, there are plenty of options on Netflix’s November 2022 roster. Nostalgic classics like The Little Rascals, Notting Hill, and The Pink Panther (starring Beyoncé) will hit the streaming service at the beginning of the month. And if you’re in the mood for something juicier, the first two seasons of Laguna Beach will be making their way to Netflix. November also includes highly anticipated season premieres of Netflix titles like The Crown, Elite, and Dead to Me, in case you’re looking for a good marathon.
Sadly, all these new arrivals on Netflix mean that many titles will be departing this month as well. Some seasons of America’s Next Top Model will be leaving the platform, while classic movies like Clueless and Bridget Jones’ Baby are set to exit at the end of the month.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Netflix in November 2022.
What’s Coming In October
Nov. 1
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6
- The Takeover
- Attack on Finland
- The Bad Guys
- The Bodyguard
- Dennis the Menace
- Dolphin Tale
- Key & Peele: Season 1
- Key & Peele: Season 2
- Key & Peele: Season 3
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Little Rascals
- The Little Rascals Save the Day
- Man on a Ledge
- The Mask of Zorro
- Mile 22
- Moneyball
- Notting Hill
- Oblivion
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- Still Alice
- Think Like a Man
- Top Gear: Season 31
- Training Day
- Up in the Air
Nov. 2
- The Final Score
- Young Royals: Season 2
- Killer Sally
Nov. 3
- Blockbuster
- The Dragon Prince: Season 4
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost
Nov. 4
- Buying Beverly Hills
- Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Fabulous
- Lookism
- Manifest: Season 4 Part 1
Nov. 5
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
Nov. 6
- Captain Phillips
Nov. 7
- Deepa & Anoop: Season 2
Nov. 8
- Behind Every Star
- The Claus Family 2
- Minions & More Volume 2
- Neal Brennan: Blocks
- Triviaverse
Nov. 9
- Angels & Demons
- The Crown: Season 5
- FIFA Uncovered
- The Railway Man
- The Soccor Football Movie
Nov. 10
- Falling for Christmas
- Lost Bullet 2
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
- Warrior Nun: Season 2
Nov. 11
- Ancient Apocalypse
- Capturing the Killer Nurse
- Don’t Leave
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
- Goosebumps
- Is That Black Enough For You?!?
- Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
- Monica, O My Darling
- My Father’s Dragon
Nov. 14
- Stutz
- Teletubbies
Nov. 15
- Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
- Run for the Money
Nov. 16
- In Her Hands
- The Lost Lotteries
- Mind Your Manners
- Off Track
- Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
- The Wonder
Nov. 17
- 1899
- Bantú Mama
- Christmas with You
- Dead to Me: Season 3
- I Am Vanessa Guillen
- Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
Nov. 18
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
- Elite: Season 6
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5
- Inside Job: Part 2
- Reign Supreme
- Slumberland
- Somebody
- The Violence Action
Nov. 21
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
- StoryBots: Answer Time
Nov. 22
- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Nov. 23
- The Boxtrolls
- Blood, Sex & Royalty
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
- Lesson Plan
- The Swimmers
- Wednesday
Nov. 24
- First Love
- The Noel Diary
- Southpaw
- The Vanishing
- Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Nov. 25
- Blood & Water: Season 3
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Nov. 28
- The Action Pack Saves Christmas
Nov. 29
- The Creature Cases: Season 2
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Nov. 30
- A Man of Action
- My Name Is Vendetta
- The Lost Patient
- Snack VS. Chef
- Take Your Pills: Xanax
What’s Leaving In November
Nov. 1
- From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3
- Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2
Nov. 11
- If Anything Happens I Love You
Nov. 13
- Scary Movie 5
Nov. 14
- America's Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
- Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
- Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
Nov. 15
- Suffragette
- The Green Inferno
Nov. 18
- Donald Glover: Weirdo
- Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
- Goosebumps: Specials
Nov. 30
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Clueless
- The Color Purple
- Hancock
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
- Knight Rider 2000
- Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10