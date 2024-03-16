Nicky Hilton Finally Announced Her Son’s “Unusual” Name After Almost 2 Years

It took nearly two years, but Nicky Hilton finally decided to go public with her son’s name. She and her husband, James Rothschild, kept that key piece of intel from the public when they welcomed their third and youngest child in July 2022. However, Hilton finally spilled during an interview with Us Weekly published on March 15 and shared the “unusual” name they chose for their little boy.

Hilton’s Baby Name

Hilton shared that she and Rothschild, whom she wed in a fairy-tale-like ceremony at the Orangery, Kensington Palace in July 2015, named their son Chasen. “We always liked the name, and it was unusual,” she told Us.

When the couple first announced his birth, they skipped a name reveal. “We are officially a party of 5!” she wrote on Instagram in July 2022. “Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten.”

Now, 22 months later, Chasen is still his mom’s “little baby,” but she shared some of the big milestones he’s already reached, like “trying to talk.” He is still adored by his two older sisters, Lily-Grace, 7, and Theodora Marilyn (aka Teddy), 6. Hilton said there’s “zero jealousy” and “they just dote over him.” The “baby bliss” she mentioned when she first showed him off on her Instagram grid in July 2022 is apparently going strong.

Nicky Hilton with son Chasen in July 2022 Nicky Hilton Rothschild/Instagram

Next-Gen Hiltons

Hilton got a jump-start on motherhood compared to her older sister, Paris, but now they each have their own brood. Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, had two children via surrogacy in 2023 — son Phoenix Barron in January, followed by daughter London in November. In September 2023, when Paris still had an only child, the younger Hilton sister celebrated being able to enjoy this stage of life together. Posting a photo of them with their boys on National Sons Day, she wrote, “Love doing this boy mom life with my bestie.”

Meanwhile, their brother, Barron, has also been adding to his family. He and his wife, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff Hilton, have three children together, one of whom was born earlier in March. Their newborn son, Apollo Winter, arrived on March 8, joining Caspian Barron, 18 months, and Milou Alizée, 4.

Hilton’s Parenting Advice

As the senior parent among her siblings, Hilton has shared some of her wisdom along the way. “My advice always is to not miss the small moments,” she told E! in May 2023. “There’s such a short window that they’re so small, and new things are happening every day.”