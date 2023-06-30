With filming of Bridgerton Season 3 now complete, two of the show’s biggest stars have been hanging out behind the scenes — and fans are very much here for it. On June 26, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (aka Polin) in the hit Netflix drama, shared a friendly snap on Instagram from their recent catch-up in London, where Newton is currently appearing in the West End theater production The Shape of Things.

“Smashing it up on the London stage and I’m so proud, you’re the best @lukenewtonuk,” Coughlan wrote in a caption, while Newton also shared a selfie with his Bridgerton co-star to his Instagram Story, along with his own caption that simply read: “reunited.”

Fans were quick to comment on the adorable IG post, with one user joking that they were “freaking out” over the pair’s Bridgertion reunion. “I love how close y’all are in real life. You both will kill it in Season 3 ... we are not ready for it,” another fan wrote, while one user also commented: “Y’all are the cutest. Bridgerton fans could not ask for a better Colin and Penelope.”

As fans likely already know, Bridgerton’s third chapter will center on Penelope and Colin’s developing romance. Although speaking recently to Entertainment Tonight, Coughlan revealed that she found it difficult having to “kiss my friend” while filming the new series.

“Season 3 comes on and we were like, ‘Oh God,’ and then it's like, it's my friend. I have to kiss my friend,” she recalled. “There was one day where we had to sort of do like a very romantic, beautifully written romantic scene. We were just like peeing ourselves with laughter because you just have to look into each other's eyes.”

Meanwhile, speaking at Netflix’s Tudum event on June 17, the Derry Girls star teased an “extremely spicy” third season and revealed that she and Newton “literally had to have a practice kiss” before filming their Series 3 love scenes. “We had to do that before shooting any of the scenes, so that was quite terrifying, but in the end, it made it way better,” she disclosed.