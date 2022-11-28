Nicola Coughlan Just Shared A Major Update About Bridgerton S3

Fans of Netflix’s hit Regency-era drama Bridgerton are eagerly awaiting the show’s much-anticipated third chapter. Although exact details of Season 3 are yet to be disclosed, Netflix has shared the occasional tidbit about the new series, including that it will largely centre on the romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka “Polin”). Now, lead star Nicola Coughlan (aka Lady Whistledown) has shared another major update, leaving fans even more excited for Bridgerton Season 3.

On Nov. 27, the official Bridgerton Instagram account posted a video of Coughlan bowing while in full Penelope costume on the set of the streaming hit. “Something tells me Miss Featherington’s upcoming third social season will be her most successful yet,” an accompanying caption read. Writing in the comments, Coughlan responded “Strong agree,” which unsurprisingly grabbed fans’ attention.

“I cannot wait for a Polin season,” one excited fan responded under the Instagram post, while another user wrote: “I know the new season going to be vastly different from the book, but I’m excited to see Colin finally fall for Penelope.”

As mentioned, instead of following the original books’ trajectory, Colin and Penelope’s romance (from Julia Quinn’s fourth installment, Romancing Mister Bridgerton) will be explored in Bridgerton Series 3.

The Irish actor previously announced details of the upcoming season’s plot, writing on Instagram, “Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time … but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story.”

Netflix also revealed further details about Colin and Penelope’s friends-to-lovers journey in Jul. 2022, after sharing the official synopsis for Season 3.

“Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly,” part of the synopsis reads.