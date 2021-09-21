Nine Perfect Strangers Director Jonathan Levine Already Has Some Ideas For Season 2

Just like the the 2018 Liane Moriarty novel it’s based on, Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has a definite ending. That doesn’t bode well for a potential second season, but it also doesn’t completely rule one out. HBO’s Big Little Lies — which was similarly based on a book by Moriarty and starred Nicole Kidman — was famously renewed despite being billed as a limited series.

The show’s first season centers around a retreat at California’s fictional Tranquillum House, where nine guests come together to confront their respective traumas under the guidance of Kidman’s mysterious wellness guru Masha. In addition to Kidman, Season 1’s ensemble cast includes Melissa McCarthy (Frances), Manny Jacinto (Yao), Asher Keddie (Heather), Luke Evans (Lars), Melvin Gregg (Ben), Samara Weaving (Jessica), Grace Van Patten (Zoe), Tiffany Boone (Delilah), Michael Shannon (Napoleon), Regina Hall (Carmel), Zoe Terakes (Glory), and Bobby Cannavale (Tony).

Such big roster of stars could be hard to nail down for a second season, but director Jonathan Levine already has suggested they could move in the direction of an anthology that would bring in new characters. “I hope that people enjoy it enough for Season 2 to be an option,” Levine recently told BuzzFeed of the show. “I certainly can imagine where it would go for a second season. The one thing I did think would be cool is if you could get, like, another group of nine. One of them would be, like, a famous person playing themselves. I would love for people to want more. And then it's about whether we could convince [David E. Kelley], the series creator, and Nicole.”

Also working in favor of Nine Perfect Strangers’ renewal chances? Despite mixed reviews, it became the most-watched Hulu original on premiere day as well as five days later, according to Deadline. (That record was previously held by The Handmaid’s Tale’s fourth season finale.) Whatever the future holds for the series, Moriarty fans still have another show to look forward to: Kidman’s Blossom Films company is working on an adaptation of Truly, Madly, Guilty for HBO, and collaborator Per Saari is making an Australian show based on The Last Anniversary.