George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images; Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Met Gala Monday is only a few days away — and with this year’s theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” 2023’s top secret guest list (as well as the announced co-chairs) are surely prepping their finishing touches for fashion and beauty’s biggest night out. I’m talking “the industry’s Super Bowl” kind of biggest night out.
While 2022’s seriously iconic Met is most top of mind, the Skims founder is no stranger to taking her look to the next level come the first Monday of May. And spoiler: her dreamy 2019 look is hands down my favorite look of hers on the high-stakes carpet, and actually of all time, TBH.
Ahead of the big night, take a look back at Kim Kardashian’s best hair and makeup moments at the Met Gala.