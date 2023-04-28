Met Gala Monday is only a few days away — and with this year’s theme being “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” 2023’s top secret guest list (as well as the announced co-chairs) are surely prepping their finishing touches for fashion and beauty’s biggest night out. I’m talking “the industry’s Super Bowl” kind of biggest night out.

In May 2022, Kim Kardashian quite literally shut down the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s red carpeted steps, as the final A-list guest to reveal their look. Famously, Kardashian worked tirelessly to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe’s most beloved garments (which she soon after replaced with an exact replica after ascending the steps). As a true modern-day siren, she bleached her strands a nostalgic platinum blonde, arm in arm with her then-beau Pete Davidson, and the rest is Met Gala history ...

While 2022’s seriously iconic Met is most top of mind, the Skims founder is no stranger to taking her look to the next level come the first Monday of May. And spoiler: her dreamy 2019 look is hands down my favorite look of hers on the high-stakes carpet, and actually of all time, TBH.

Ahead of the big night, take a look back at Kim Kardashian’s best hair and makeup moments at the Met Gala.

Modern Marilyn Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At last year’s Met, Kardashian arrived last on the red carpet dressed as a modern Marilyn Monroe (with Pete Davidson dressed as her “Mr. President”) to honor the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme. Her bleached-blonde hair was pulled back into a sleek, low-key bun, while her glam was truly classic Kim with a bronzed eye and neutral lip.

Camp Couture Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images IMO: Kardashian’s 2019 look will go down in Met Gala history as one of the most legendary looks. The theme? “Camp.” The dress? A latex Thierry Mugler meant to appear as if she has just stepped out of the water. The hair? A chic wet moment. The glam? Glossy, glassy, glistening. It was just top to bottom perfection.

Smoky Siren Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On-theme for “Heavenly Bodies,” the reality star opted for a form-fitting, gilded gown à la Versace for 2018’s Met. What’s more, the glam is truly giving classic Kim in the best way with a sleek half-up ‘do, dark smoky eyes, subtle lips, and a glowing tan.

Bleached Eyebrows George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images In 2016, the Met theme was “Manus x Machina” — and Kardashian looked truly futuristic and otherworldly with her slicked-back strands and invisible brows.

Berry Lips Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2013 marks Kim Kardashian’s *first-ever* Met Gala appearance — and IMO, she looked absolutely stunning in a rare berry lip and slicked-back low pony. The theme was “PUNK: Chaos to Couture,” and in her pregnancy’s third trimester, I think she looked damn good.

Silver Strands WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The year is 2019 and the theme is (still) “Camp” — only this time, Kardashian ditched her mermaidcore Mugler in lieu of a baby blue mini, as well as a wig that truly takes the Y2K-inspired tinsel trend to the next level for the Met Gala’s after party.