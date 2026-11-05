The Off Campus Season 2 Release Date Is A Pleasant Surprise

If you’ve been pining for Allie and Dean’s Off Campus love story ever since they first danced the night away, good news — your countdown finally has an end date.

Prime Video has confirmed that the hockey romance will return on April 28, 2027. While it’s not exactly right around the corner, it is a little bit sooner than fans might have expected: Season 1 premiered on May 13, 2026, meaning less than a year will have passed between seasons.

Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn announced the Off Campus Season 2 release date with a playful on-set video, beginning with a knock on Dean’s door. “What, did you miss us?”Kalyn asks the camera, with Abdalla adding: “Dean and Allie are officially back for Season 2.” Dean then shuts the door, which is now adorned with the newly confirmed premiere date.

The streamer hasn’t yet announced whether Season 2 will drop all at once (like Season 1), or whether it will transition to a weekly rollout like The Summer I Turned Pretty did after its first season, as some fans hope.

The next chapter will adapt The Score, the third book in Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus series. As readers know, Allie and Dean’s novel blends their secret fling-turned-relationship with some heavy life events.

Liane Hentscher/Prime Video

But just as Season 1 incorporated elements from other books in Kennedy’s universe, you can likely expect Season 2 to do the same. For example, Logan’s future love interest Grace will officially appear in the new episodes. “We instantly clicked,” Antonio Cipriano told Bustle of getting to know his new castmate, India Fowler. “We were able to have a little dinner together, to hang out and talk about life — not even about the job — and just become friends, and gain that [level of comfort]. We’re sort of similar in a way. We’re both a little anxious, a little silly. It’s been such a great time getting to hang out with her.”

Charlie Evans will also appear in Season 2, following the Season 1 cliffhanger where he was revealed to be Hunter Davenport, a character from Kennedy’s Briar U novels and, on screen, a major thorn in Allie and Dean’s relationship.

As creator and co-showrunner Louisa Levy previously told Bustle, “It’s our nod to fans that we are looking at the whole universe. We don’t know how that will come to fruition, but Hunter has his own book [in the Briar U series]. He is a very small part of the other books, but he exists. And because these books feel like such a world and community, you’ve got all of these minor characters that become major characters. We don’t have the ability to include all of them from jump, but this is our way of showing that characters might show up in ways that you might not expect.”