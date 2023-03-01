Paul Mescal & Jodie Comer Lead The 2023 Olivier Award Nominees

The very best of West End theatre will again be celebrated during the annual Laurence Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 2. Leading this year’s star-studded list of nominees are BAFTA winners Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal, both of whom have been recognised for their critically-acclaimed stage performances.

Killing Eve star Comer has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of Tessa in the one-woman play Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre, which centres on a lawyer who specialises in defending people who are accused of sexual assault. Comer is nominated in the esteemed category alongside Patsy Ferran for A Streetcar Named Desire, Mei Mac for My Neighbour Totoro, Janet McTeer for Phaedra, and Nicola Walker for The Corn Is Green.

Meanwhile, Aftersun’s Mescal has been recognised in the Best Actor category for his performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre. The Irish actor is nominated alongside a string of acting heavyweights, including Tom Hollander for Patriots At Almeida, Rafe Spall for To Kill A Mockingbird, David Tennant for Good, and Giles Terera for Blues For An Alabama Sky.

Other notable 2023 Olivier Award nominees include Rose Ayling-Ellis, Beverley Knight, Caroline Quentin, and Nicola Walker. The theatre adaptation of the 1988 animation My Neighbour Totoro is the most nominated production overall, with a total of nine Olivier nods.

In a joint statement, the award ceremony’s executive producers, Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, said: “It is incredible to see such a diverse range of people honoured for their outstanding contributions to the industry.”

As mentioned, the ceremony — which is named after the late English performer Sir Laurence Olivier — will be held on Sunday, April 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall in London and will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham, of Ted Lasso fame.