Taylor Swift Made A Special Request For Paramore's Eras Tour Setlist

Paramore isn’t giving fans any “hard times” on the Eras Tour. The Grammy-winning band opened for the first two shows of Taylor Swift’s world tour, and just returned for the European dates, meaning that Swift and her longtime friend, lead singer Hayley Williams, are traveling together all summer.

The band impressively manages to pack most of their major hits from the past two decades into their 40-minute opening set with a couple of surprises in between, including their recent Talking Heads cover and the lead single from their 2023 album, This Is Why.

Perhaps inspired by Swift’s nightly Secret Songs segment, Paramore also leaves one slot in the setlist open for a rotation of songs. Some of their selections thus far include “Decode,” “Pool,” and “Rose-Colored Boy.”

They also added one of their biggest hits at Swift’s request at the May 17 show in Stockholm, which has stayed in their set ever since. “By request of Queen Taylor, here’s your f*cking breakthrough hit, Stockholm!” Williams jokingly told the crowd.

Paramore’s Eras Tour Setlist

Hayley Williams of Paramore opens for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Read on for Paramore’s current Eras Tour setlist, which may change at any point at the band’s whim.

“Hard Times” “Burning Down the House” (Talking Heads cover) “Still Into You” “Caught In the Middle” Rotating Song “The Only Exception” “Misery Business” “Ain’t It Fun” “This Is Why”

Paramore’s Eras Tour Shows

May 9 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena

May 10 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena

May 11 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena

May 12 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena

May 17 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

May 18 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

May 19 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

May 24 in Lisbon, Portugal at Estádio Da Luz

May 25 in Lisbon, Portugal at Estádio Da Luz

May 29 in Madrid, Spain at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

May 30 in Madrid, Spain at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Jun. 2 in Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium

Jun. 3 in Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium

Jun. 7 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun. 8 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun. 9 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at BT Murrayfield Stadium

Jun. 13 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium

Jun. 14 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium

Jun. 15 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium

Jun. 18 in Cardiff, United Kingdom at Principality Stadium

Jun. 21 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Jun. 22 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Jun. 23 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Jun. 28 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium

Jun. 29 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium

Jun. 30 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium

Jul. 4 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena

Jul. 5 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena

Jul. 6 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena

Jul. 9 in Zürich, Switzerland at Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

Jul. 10 in Zürich, Switzerland at Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

Jul. 13 in Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

Jul. 14 in Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium

Jul. 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena

Jul. 18 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena

Jul. 19 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena

Jul. 23 in Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion

Jul. 24 in Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion

Jul. 27 in Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

Jul. 28 in Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

Aug. 1 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 9 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 10 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 15 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 19 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium

Aug. 20 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium