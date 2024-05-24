Music
Taylor Swift Made A Special Request For Paramore's Eras Tour Setlist
The band was even inspired by the “Secret Songs” segment.
Paramore isn’t giving fans any “hard times” on the Eras Tour. The Grammy-winning band opened for the first two shows of Taylor Swift’s world tour, and just returned for the European dates, meaning that Swift and her longtime friend, lead singer Hayley Williams, are traveling together all summer.
The band impressively manages to pack most of their major hits from the past two decades into their 40-minute opening set with a couple of surprises in between, including their recent Talking Heads cover and the lead single from their 2023 album, This Is Why.
Perhaps inspired by Swift’s nightly Secret Songs segment, Paramore also leaves one slot in the setlist open for a rotation of songs. Some of their selections thus far include “Decode,” “Pool,” and “Rose-Colored Boy.”
They also added one of their biggest hits at Swift’s request at the May 17 show in Stockholm, which has stayed in their set ever since. “By request of Queen Taylor, here’s your f*cking breakthrough hit, Stockholm!” Williams jokingly told the crowd.
Paramore’s Eras Tour Setlist
Read on for Paramore’s current Eras Tour setlist, which may change at any point at the band’s whim.
- “Hard Times”
- “Burning Down the House” (Talking Heads cover)
- “Still Into You”
- “Caught In the Middle”
- Rotating Song
- “The Only Exception”
- “Misery Business”
- “Ain’t It Fun”
- “This Is Why”
Paramore’s Eras Tour Shows
- May 9 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena
- May 10 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena
- May 11 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena
- May 12 in Paris, France at Paris La Défense Arena
- May 17 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
- May 18 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
- May 19 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena
- May 24 in Lisbon, Portugal at Estádio Da Luz
- May 25 in Lisbon, Portugal at Estádio Da Luz
- May 29 in Madrid, Spain at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- May 30 in Madrid, Spain at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Jun. 2 in Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium
- Jun. 3 in Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium
- Jun. 7 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Jun. 8 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Jun. 9 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at BT Murrayfield Stadium
- Jun. 13 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium
- Jun. 14 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium
- Jun. 15 in Liverpool, United Kingdom at Anfield Stadium
- Jun. 18 in Cardiff, United Kingdom at Principality Stadium
- Jun. 21 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Jun. 22 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Jun. 23 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Jun. 28 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium
- Jun. 29 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium
- Jun. 30 in Dublin, Ireland at Aviva Stadium
- Jul. 4 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena
- Jul. 5 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena
- Jul. 6 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Johan Cruijff Arena
- Jul. 9 in Zürich, Switzerland at Stadion Letzigrund Zürich
- Jul. 10 in Zürich, Switzerland at Stadion Letzigrund Zürich
- Jul. 13 in Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium
- Jul. 14 in Milan, Italy at San Siro Stadium
- Jul. 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena
- Jul. 18 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena
- Jul. 19 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany at Veltins Arena
- Jul. 23 in Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion
- Jul. 24 in Hamburg, Germany at Volksparkstadion
- Jul. 27 in Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion
- Jul. 28 in Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion
- Aug. 1 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy
- Aug. 2 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy
- Aug. 3 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Narodowy
- Aug. 8 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion
- Aug. 9 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion
- Aug. 10 in Vienna, Austria at Ernst-Happel-Stadion
- Aug. 15 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Aug. 16 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Aug. 17 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Aug. 19 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium
- Aug. 20 in London, United Kingdom at Wembley Stadium