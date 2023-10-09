15 Years Ago, Taylor Swift & Paramore’s Hayley Williams Met In This Unexpected Way

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams have never been in “Misery Business” together. During an Oct. 6 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paramore’s lead singer revealed the surprising way that she first met her good friend and future tour-mate: through Swift’s mother.

As Williams explained to Fallon, she and Swift got started in the Nashville music industry “around the same time, and around the same age as well,” but only came into contact because Paramore and Swift were both nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 2008. The late Amy Winehouse ultimately won in that category, but they both ended up with a good friend instead when they were connected at an after-party by none other than Swift’s mother Andrea.

“It was actually Timbaland’s GRAMMY party, [it was] huge, I was very nervous,” she recalled. “But a woman came up to me and she said, ‘I’m Taylor Swift’s mom and, you know, Taylor doesn’t have a lot of friends her age that do music. And I would love to, like, you know, introduce you guys or get your number or whatever.’ So Andrea, the legend that she is, she connected us.”

Fallon held up a vintage photo of the two to prove how deep their friendship goes, which Williams proceeded to poke fun at. “Every photo of us on the internet, one or both of us is like *thumbs up*,” she said, laughing. “It’s our thing, It’s just to show how cool we are.”

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams of Paramore at the CMT Artists of the Year at The Factory on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee. Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Grammys ended up playing a fun part in their friendship years after they first met. In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, Williams revealed that Swift was the first person to tell her that Paramore won their first Grammy, taking home Best Rock Song for “Ain’t It Fun” in 2015.

“I was in Europe when I found out that we got nominated — could not believe it, had not sought to worry about whether we wouldn’t be nominated, or we would be,” she recalled. “And then when we won it, we didn’t go. I got a text from Taylor Swift and [bandmate] Taylor York in the same 30 seconds. Taylor, she just texted me a bunch of capital letters, like ‘[random noises] so excited for you!’ I was so shocked.”

Williams and Swift’s friendship now features collaborations. Earlier this year, Paramore opened for the first two shows of Swift’s landmark Eras Tour, and the two finally duetted together on “Castles Crumbling,” a “From the Vault” track from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album,” Swift wrote in July. “They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version.” The two are going to get a whole lot closer when Paramore re-joins the Eras Tour in the summer of 2024 as the sole opening act in Europe.