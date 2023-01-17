If you ever find yourself wondering about the single contestants from Netflix’s Love Is Blind, The Circle, or Too Hot to Handle after their respective seasons — but don’t have the time or spreadsheet skills to keep up with each of their Instagrams — a new show from the streamer might be worth a watch. Perfect Match reunites the still-single stars from these shows (and more) to give them a second chance at a more successful pairing. Yes, the crossover series is basically the Avengers: Endgame of Netflix reality dating.

So, how does it work? And when will Perfect Match premiere? Here’s everything you should know so far, including the lineup of familiar faces who will be gracing Netflix screens once again.

How Perfect Match Works

There won’t be any pods on this dating show — rather, everything will be out on the table in a new, tropical locale. “As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa,” Netflix writes. “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?” Nick Lachey will oversee the new hybrid series, which takes place across 12 hour-long episodes.

Perfect Match Cast

If you’ve watched even one or two shows from Netflix’s unscripted slate, you’ll recognize several Perfect Match stars already. Here’s the full lineup and where they’re from:

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)

Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)

Joey Sasso (The Circle)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren “LC” Chamblin (Love Is Blind)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

Perfect Match Release Date

Fittingly, the first four episodes of Netflix’s Perfect Match will premiere on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Two more batches of four episodes will drop on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.

Perfect Match Trailer

There’s already a Perfect Match teaser introducing the cast — and if you’re a Bachelor in Paradise fan, it’s definitely giving “Almost Paradise” theme song vibes.