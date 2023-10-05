Phoebe Dynevor, along with her viral “baby bangs,” is well known by Bridgerton fans for her portrayal of Daphne Basset (née Bridgerton). The actor starred in Netflix’s Regency era hit for two seasons, becoming one of the show’s breakout stars alongside co-stars Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley.

However, Dynevor nearly missed out on her leading Bridgerton role when she decided to throw in the towel on her Hollywood dreams.

The actor recalled moving to the United States in 2019 during a recent interview with Elle, revealing that after failing to land any major acting gigs, she booked a flight back home to England — but Dynevor never boarded the plane.

When her agent called about an audition for Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton adaptation, the actor was convinced to delay her travel plans and turned right back around to Tinseltown with her packed suitcase in tow.

Betsy Beers, an executive producer on Bridgerton, revealed to Elle that “finding the right Daphne was very difficult,” but following Dynevor’s first audition, producers knew they’d found their leading lady. “We saw it immediately with Phoebe,” Beers explained. “She had this incredible ability to both embody the rigid rules of Regency-era England and also transform into a heroine we could all identify with.”

Bridgerton’s first season eventually premiered on Christmas Day in 2020. Reaching 82 million households in just 28 days, the Shondaland drama quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful releases of all time.

Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

Recalling the show’s meteoric rise, Dynevor disclosed that she was “really naïve” about the attention her portrayal of Daphne would bring.

“I don’t think there was a period of my life as an actress when I thought about fame,” the actor explained to Elle. “My only goal was to work as an actress and not have to have any other jobs. And so I just didn’t expect it to change my world in the way that it did.”

Dynevor took a back seat in Bridgerton's second chapter in a supporting role, and with attention turning to the romance of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Season 3, the actor’s Bridgerton journey might be coming to an end.

“I did my two seasons. I've done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc,” she told Variety in Jan. 2023, confirming that she won’t be appearing in the third series. “If they ask me back in the future, who knows? For now, I am just really enjoying having new experiences and making films and we'll see what happens,” Dynevor added.