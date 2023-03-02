Phoebe Dynevor Has Been Spotted With An American Actor

Following much speculation from fans, Phoebe Dynevor announced in January that she won’t be returning for Bridgerton Season 3. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc,” Dynevor told Variety. While she has the potential to return in future seasons, the actor has her eyes set on other projects. She recently starred opposite Alden Ehrenreich in Fair Play and was announced to be starring in Wichita Libra, a thriller set in Kansas which begins filming later this year. Dynevor certainly has a busy schedule ahead of her professionally, but when it comes to her personal life, who is she dating?

Dynevor was photographed on Feb. 28 leaving a hotel in New York City with actor Cameron Fuller. The duo had suitcases in tow as they stepped outside. They were also spotted at a Knicks game with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh in the same week. Bustle has contacted Dynevor’s representatives for comment on the nature of their relationship, as neither party has commented publicly. Fuller is an American actor known for his work on the TNT series The Last Ship and the family sitcom The Goldbergs. Additionally, Fuller has previously been linked to fellow actors Chloë Grace Moretz and Lucy Hale. You can check out his Instagram here.

Meanwhile, Dynevor was previously in a high-profile relationship with Pete Davidson in 2021. A source confirmed their relationship in March of that year, and then the couple made their relationship public at Wimbledon in July, sharing PDA in the stands. They sadly parted ways the following month. According to The Sun, “the distance [had] made it completely unworkable,” adding that “they had fun and will remain close, but unless something drastic changes, their relationship won’t recover.” In late 2022, Dynevor was linked to Andrew Garfield after they were said to have “hit it off” at the GQ Man Of The Year Awards after-party at London’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel, yet neither party publicly commented on the reports.