14 Photos Of Taylor Swift Being Fearless On Her First Big Tour 14 Years Ago

As the 12-time Grammy winner embarks her 2023 Eras Tour, let’s look back her 2009 Fearless Tour.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift just embarked on her 2023 Eras Tour. The tour will be a “journey through all of the musical eras” of her career, including her Fearless era.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As fans get ready to belt out as much as they can from her prolific discography, dance on their own, and make the moves up as they go, let’s reflect on Swift’s 2009 Fearless Tour.

