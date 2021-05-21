Pink Has Some Regrets About Her Friendship With Britney Spears

February’s Framing Britney Spears documentary made Pink think twice about her relationship with the pop star. The “Just Give Me A Reason” singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live on May 20, at which time she was asked to share her thoughts about the controversial film and Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. “I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what’s going on,” she said. “We’re not there.”

Pink went on to explain that fans and friends of Spears feel a “fierce protectiveness” over her, which likely contributed to the outrage surrounding her conservatorship battle. However, the “Just Like Fire” singer thinks that people need to remember that they don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. What is important, however, is Spears’ happiness. “She’s a sweetheart,” Pink continued. “All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”

Still, Pink has some regrets about her relationship with Britney. After confirming to Cohen that she did, in fact, watch the documentary, she admitted that she could’ve made herself more available to Spears when they were just starting out in their careers. “I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn’t know... I’m a strong person—I could have reached out more,” she said. “I could’ve—I don’t know.”

“I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support,” Pink continued. “And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug.” Spears, for her part, indirectly addressed the documentary in an Instagram post on May 3, saying that she’s “deeply flattered” that people care so much, but that documentaries about her life are “hypocritical.”

“They criticize the media and then do the same thing?????” Spears wrote alongside one of her infamous dancing videos on Instagram. “Damn … I don't know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life ... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life.” She also wrote that people tend to focus on the negative because it’s more interesting. “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????” she added. “I mean DAMN.”

The “Toxic” singer then pivoted and wrote about some of the more positive things happening in her life. “I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios,” she continued, adding that she’s been getting a lot of joy lately from spending time in her backyard and focusing on her garden. Before signing off, she had one more message to the haters — and especially the paparazzi. “PSSSSS no paparazzi guy,” she wrote. “I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”

As for her ongoing legal battle, Spears is taking things into her own hands. On April 27, the pop icon’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, asked the court managing her conservatorship if the pop star could directly address the judge at an upcoming hearing. “My client has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Ingham said, per The Guardian. “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis.” According to People, the judge was receptive to the request and scheduled the hearing for June 23. There’s also an additional hearing scheduled for July. This news comes roughly one month after Spears “requested the resignation” of her father Jamie as her permanent conservator.