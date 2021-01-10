Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Aren't Expected Back On Social Media

Life without social media is working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly quit social media once and for all when they left it behind in March 2020. An anonymous source told The Sunday Times that the couple has "no plans" to use personal accounts or leverage social media to promote their Archewell Foundation. They reportedly tired of the hate they faced and made the decision to avoid online platforms as part of their transition to life in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced the end of the Sussex Royal account on Instagram in March, writing that amid the pandemic, they would be "focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute." While the account and the Sussex Royal website are both currently inactive, a spokesperson for the couple informed fans that neither would be taken down, stating that both "will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future."

The Times source's update on the couple's decision to distance themselves from social media platforms doesn't come as a shock. In October, Meghan discussed why she wasn't on social media anymore in an interview with Fortune, saying, "I've made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and many ways that's helpful for me." The Archewell Audio podcast host added that she's nervous about how addictive the platforms can be, stating, "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it."

Also in October, Meghan discussed the online abuse she faced upon marrying into the royal family on the Teenager Therapy podcast, calling the experience "almost unsurvivable." The Duchess of Sussex was candid about the negative impact social media had on her mental health during the appearance, stating that the platform "ends up being a place where there's a lot of disconnection." She added, "I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

While Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer on social media, the couple have been hard at work developing content to connect with fans through other media. The couple recently signed a podcast deal with Spotify, and also have a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce films, scripted programming, documentaries, and children's movies.