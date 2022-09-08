Prince Louis Stole The Show At The Cambridge Kids’ First Visit To Their New School

The family enjoyed a fun-filled summer, which included celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. But that’s now officially over, as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids enjoyed a welcome session at their new school on Sept. 7, ahead of the autumn term. The royal couple have enrolled all three of their children – George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4 – at the swanky Lambrook School, near the family’s new home in Windsor. It was a big moment for all three youngsters, as this marks a new school for the eldest two, whilst it is Louis’ first year at primary school. Prince Louis stole hearts at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and he did the same again, this time sporting an adorable scowl as he refused hold his dad’s hand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for photos yesterday as they dropped their three kids off at the welcome session — which gives children a chance to be shown around and meet their future teachers. The group was greeted by the school’s headmaster Mr. Perry, who shook each of their hands and welcomed the royal offspring to their new school. “Welcome back to Lambrook,” added Mr Perry’s wife, Jenny. “With all the gang,” William joked in response.

Set across 52 acres, the prep school prides itself on giving its students “the feathers to fly,” according to its website. As well as “Forest Fridays” for Louis, who is starting as a reception pupil, the trio will have access to everything from bee-keeping and polo, to an on-site orchard with pigs, rabbits and chickens. It doesn’t exactly come cheap, either. Enrolling all three children will set the Cambridges back upwards of £50,000 per year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied their children George, Charlotte, and Louis on the big day Getty Images/Pool

Handily, Lambrook is close to Adelaide Cottage, the Cambridges’ royal property in the grounds of Windsor Castle. The family has just relocated there from Kensington Palace, with a royal source previously telling the Daily Mail that “this is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the 'most normal' start possible. KP [Kensington Palace] can be a little bit of a fishbowl.”

“They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte, and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London. It's very much a decision that's been led by the kids.”

Back when the family still lived at their London dwellings, both George and Charlotte went to Thomas's Battersea Preparatory School. In a statement, royal officials thanked the school on behalf of the royal couple. “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively,” the statement read. “[They] are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values.”

On Sept. 8, one day after his kids’ welcome session at their new school, Prince William travelled to Balmoral to be with his grandmother. In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch was under medical supervision.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.” the statement read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”