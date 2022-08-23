Everything We Know About The Cambridges’ Big Move

Following months of speculation among royal spectators, it has been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to move from Kensington Palace and begin a new chapter in Windsor. As per the BBC, Prince William and Kate Middleton will swap London for the royal borough to ensure that their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis can enjoy as normal an upbringing as possible. “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a source previously told The Sunday Times of the family’s decision to relocate.

As the Mirror reports, the family of five will leave Kensington Palace behind for the Grade II listed four-bedroom residence, Adelaide Cottage, located in Windsor's private Home Park. The cottage is owned by the Crown Estate and was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide. The Duke and Duchess will reportedly pay market rent on the property, which is just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

The royal couple will keep Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as an official working space, as well as their Norfolk-based residence, Anmer Hall.

Moving away from London also means the Cambridge children will be required to change schools. Per the BBC, George, Charlotte, and Louis will enroll at the private Lambrook School, close to Ascot in Berkshire. The school claims to offer its pupils “first-class teaching and superb facilities,” and will reportedly set William and Middleton back £50,000 a year in total.

Royal insiders have claimed that the Duke and Duchess thought “long and hard” about the family’s relocation to Windsor, and revealed that the couple’s “overriding focus” is to provide “as ‘normal’ a life as possible for their children before beginning their own royal lives.”

The Cambridge’s move should be a fairly easy one, too, as Adelaide Cottage doesn’t require any significant refurbishments, and security measures are already in place.