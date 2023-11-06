Prince William is going viral following an adorable mishap at a royal engagement. As per Hello!, the Prince of Wales greeted fans at Changi Airport in Singapore on Nov. 5 and stopped to shake hands with a baby in the crowd.

“Very sweet,” William is heard saying in one fan video. “How's he sleeping? Is he sleeping OK? Good,” he added, before the youngster smiled and bit his finger. “I need my finger, I need my finger back,” William jokingly responded while chatting to the parents.

The heir to the throne received a warm welcome after touching down in the country, with royal spectators waving Union Jack flags and holding photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana. “It's fantastic to be back in Singapore,” he later said in a statement.

William’s Visit Is For A Good Cause

Fans were quick to comment on William’s interaction with the youngster, with one royalist declaring it “the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

William arrived in Singapore for the first time in over ten years to host the third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and aims to highlight global environmental issues.

“Singapore’s bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow,” William said in a statement. “Let us all take inspiration from the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists.”

Kate Also Recently Went Viral

The Prince of Wales isn’t the only senior royal to have caught the attention of social media as of late.

On Nov. 1, Kate Middleton attended a “Dadvengers” event in London that spotlights the importance of fathers during a child’s earliest years.

The Duchess of Sussex was filmed singing along to classic nursery rhymes at the get-together, and a now-viral clip of Middleton dancing to “Wheels on the Bus” with maracas subsequently did the rounds on TikTok.