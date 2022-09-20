Princess Charlotte Proved She's Wise Beyond Her Years At The Queen's Funeral

Sept. 19 was a momentous occasion. The world watched on as Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s older children, have rightfully been praised for the bravery and maturity they showed in mourning their grandmother in such a public setting. During the service eagle-eyed onlookers also noticed Princess Charlotte quietly reminding her older brother to bow as the Queen’s coffin passed them, exuding strong Middle Sibling energy in the process.

As the Queen’s coffin passes the two children at Wellington Arch, Princess Charlotte can be seen telling George that he “has to bow”. The Prince, who is second in line to the throne, immediately does as his younger sister tells him.

This isn’t the first time that Princess Charlotte has taken the lead when it comes to following royal protocol. The seven-year-old wore a hat to the Westminster Abbey service, as is traditional for women attending formal events in the royal family.

Earlier this year, at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Charlotte provided the laughs when she told four-year-old Prince Louis to “stop waving”, gently placing his hands back in his lap when the young Prince’s greetings became increasingly enthusiastic. She later nudged Prince George as the family appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, reminding him to stand up straight during the national anthem.

Catherine, Princess of Wales previously told a fellow mum at a public engagement that Charlotte “is the one in charge,” as per the Daily Express. The late Queen also commented on the young royal’s tendency to be the leader when she chatted to young students at a school in 2019. The late monarch asked a child if she “looked after” her younger sibling in the playground – and the girls’ mum chipped to say “"it's the other way around." To which the Queen reportedly replied: “It's like that with Charlotte and George.” So, while George might be second in line to the throne, it looks like Princess Charlotte is first on royal etiquette.