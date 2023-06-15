Priyanka is in her “Pop Girl Era.” After Canada’s Drag Race’s inaugural winner elevated her global appeal in 2021 and 2022 with a viral trilogy of music videos, including a cinematic Clue-meets-The Hunger Games-style first chapter, Priyanka returns this year with her Selling Sunset-inspired “Bad B*tches Don’t Cry” video. Her new music era kicks off with a song written “all about a high school teacher telling me I’ll never be a star,” the 32-year-old tells Bustle.

“Made you look, I’m making it,” Priyanka sings in the video, which features the pop star Ralph. Born Mark Suknanan, the entertainer had been making industry waves before winning Drag Race three years ago, as a host on YTV’s The Zone and The Next Star. Now, as Priyanka, those experiences were a perfect prequel for her new gig, as a correspondent on Etalk, where she interviews stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas while in full drag.

Below, Priyanka reveals how she stays “hyperfocused” on self-care amid her booked-and-busy schedule and how she feels about anti-drag rhetoric around the world.

Priyanka On Why Drag Isn’t Hurting Anyone & How To Protect Your Peace

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

Well, in high school, I was voted Best Smile. Nowadays, I would say Most Glowed Up is my superlative. Since releasing my debut EP, Taste Test, back in 2021, and reigning as the first-ever winner of Canada’s Drag Race, I’ve been working on my makeup, dancing, singing, songwriting, all around iconic-ness. I’m such a true believer in hard work paying off.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation? What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

It scares me. It’s so weird to be celebrated for doing drag, and then all of a sudden you’re scared to perform in public. I would say that drag isn’t hurting anyone. All we are doing is breaking the rules by dressing up and being whoever we want to be. How is that destructive? We just want to make everyone feel happier, entertained, and liberated. Don’t suppress an entire community with hate on the agenda — it’s old-school and tacky, and we simply aren’t going anywhere, so make way.

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

Fellow Canadian icon Avril Lavigne! “Sk8er Boi” was my jam. I also remember winning front-row tickets to see Destiny’s Child on their final outing and being obsessed with them. I also would be performing Pussycat Dolls in my bedroom in high school, and no one could hold me back.

Today I’m listening to those same artists — something about nostalgia. I also love Bad Bunny, Ralph, Devon Cole, Rêve, Beyoncé, Blackpink, and myself!

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

My life since winning Drag Race has been such a whirlwind, but now I enjoy every single moment of my success by resting properly. The company I keep around me and knowing my low tolerance for negative energy is super important. I find being in control of the company I keep around me is very important because you can always set yourself up for a happy time. If you ever think you don’t want to see someone, then don’t see them. Protect your peace, and stick to your true feelings.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

Starry Night at the 519 in June 2017. Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, and Peppermint were headlining, and I got to see my drag mom Xtacy Love perform. It was my first time seeing such a huge event welcoming drag. I’ve called it the Super Bowl of Drag ever since. I started doing drag a month later. Wild!

Who are your favorite drag queens and why?

My drag mom Xtacy Love. She goes to every show and is not only a great performer, but gets on the microphone and makes sure everyone feels safe. I remember seeing drag queens at first and feeling intimidated. She’s made me feel welcome since the first time I saw her, to now years later as her drag daughter.

Then there’s Farra N Hyte, [Canada’s Drag Race judge] Brooke Lynn Hytes’ drag mama. I used to host every Saturday at a local Toronto gay bar, and we had a blast. Not only is she good company but a fabulous performer and hilarious on the mic. And then, of course, Lady Bushra. She’s a hilarious desi queen who I cannot get enough of. She’s one of the many performers who are just breaking barriers and pushing themselves to be everywhere. Also, Icesis Couture. I got to crown her on Season 2 of Canada’s Drag Race, and she’s really solidified herself as a fashion icon.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.