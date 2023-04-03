During their first face-to-face meeting on Love Is Blind Season 4, Irina Solomonova compared fiancé Zack Goytowski to a cartoon character. (She’s since apologized on social media for “mistreating people on the show.”) But for many viewers, Zack looked more like a variety of very real celebrities — from John Mulaney to Ian Harding, aka Ezra on Pretty Little Liars. However, the most common lookalike comment by far compared Zack to the Property Brothers from HGTV. As @HannahJacksuhn pointed out on Twitter, he “looks more like the Property Brothers than their actual third brother.” (Yes, there’s another: JD Scott.)

The comparisons caught the attention of Drew Scott himself, who reacted in a recent TikTok titled, “Our Long Lost Property Brother?”

“We’ve had a lot of #PropertyBrothers fans saying they’ve found our fourth brother! 🤣” Drew wrote in the caption of his video, which morphed Zack’s Love Is Blind photo with snaps of the actual Scott brothers set to Coi Leray’s “TWINNEM.” Drew also laughed at a comment calling Zack the “Property Cousin,” which is admittedly a pretty perfect moniker.

Zack reposted the video on his social media — and apparently, he’s been waiting quite a long time for this full-circle moment. “Ever since my first year in law school, I’ve had strangers telling me I look just like these twins on HGTV,” he wrote. “And then I went on love is blind and I thought to myself maybe there will come a day when people will say to Drew and Jonathan hey, has anyone told you you look just like that guy on love is blind? That day has come.”

It’s not the first time Love Is Blind viewers have reacted to an apparent family connection on the show, of course. Last season, many fans were convinced Matt Barnett and Cole Barnett from Season 1 and Season 3, respectively, must be related — as they didn’t just share a last name but quite a resemblance, too. While the Barnetts poked fun at the connection, it ultimately appears to be just a coincidence.

But as it turns out, there actually is someone on Zack’s season with a family member who’s gone on their own reality dating journey(s). Marshall Glaze is cousins with Justin Glaze, who’s become a well-known fixture of Bachelor Nation after looking for love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and providing plenty of meme-worthy facial expressions to the drama going on around him.