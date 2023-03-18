Channel 4’s star-studded Great British Bake Off spin-off is back with a fresh batch of celebrity bakers who are set to battle it out in the famous gazebo in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. The show’s impressive cast includes Friends star David Schwimmer, whose involvement set social media abuzz. Head judge Prue Leith also recently shared that she was equally as “excited” to have Schwimmer on board. Although, Leith revealed that she was “surprised” by Schwimmer’s behaviour during The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of the show’s debut on Sunday, March 19, the Bake Off judge said the actor was “the most famous person we had in the tent” during filming, but she was expecting more of a Ross Geller-vibe from Schwimmer, who played the character throughout Friends’ decade-long run.

“What I was surprised about, though, was I thought he'd behave like he behaved as Ross, he'd be like he was in Friends,” Leith explained. “He was actually very concentrated and didn't want to talk to anybody. He just wanted to get on baking and he badly wanted to win. He loosened up after a while.”

Meanwhile, also speaking to The Mirror, Schwimmer disclosed that he is a big fan of the Channel 4 baking competition, and shared the heartbreaking reason he signed up for Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

“I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it’s important to me," he revealed. “I am just grateful I can help in any small way [to] raise more awareness. I am here to have fun. I am here to raise money for a great charity. It’s a great cause and I happen to be a massive fan of the show.”

Joining Schwimmer on this year’s Celebrity Bake Off cast are TOWIE's Gemma Collins, Olympic medallist Tom Daley, TV presenter AJ Odudu, former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, Starstruck's Rose Matafeo, Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden, Murder In Successville's Tom Davis, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Strictly’s Ellie Taylor, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Noughts + Crosses' Judi Love, Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, Taskmaster's Mike Wozniak, No More Jockeys' Tim Key, W1A's Jessica Hynes, actor David Morrissey, comedian Lucy Beaumont, and broadcaster Adele Roberts.