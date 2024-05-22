Queen Camilla has given Bridgerton her royal seal of approval. On May 20, the senior royal stopped by the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show at the grounds of London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea with her husband, King Charles III, in tow.

During their private royal tour, Charles and Camilla explored the show’s Penelope Featherington-inspired garden, sponsored by Netflix and designed by Holly Johnson. According to the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English, who shared a video of the tour, the Queen said, “I watched the first lot,” referring to Bridgerton Season 1.

Complete with an ornate water feature, moongate entrance, and sunken seating area, The Bridgerton Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show was designed with “Penelope’s personal journey” in mind.

“A shaded space down one half of the garden alludes to themes of mystery, turmoil and defiance; layers of groundcover, ferns and ivy are intended to represent a woven network of secrets,” the Royal Horticultural Society’s description of the garden reads. “In contrast, the other half of the garden graduates to a brighter palette of sophisticated colors. This ‘full bloom’ effect is symbolic of Penelope’s embracing of her true self and coming into the light.”

Queen Camilla at the ‘Bridgerton’ garden. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen Camilla might not be the only royal Bridgerton fan. In 2021, Kate Middleton and Prince William took part in an interview on the Royal Family's YouTube channel to discuss parenting and homeschooling during the pandemic.

When the moderator asked her to write down who her biggest supporter was in lockdown, the Princess of Wales joked, “We don't want it to be Bridgerton or something like that,” leaving many fans convinced she’s a fan of the hit Netflix series.

Queen Bey Loves Bridgerton

During the European left of her Renaissance World Tour in the summer of 2023, Beyoncé reportedly made time to visit the set of Bridgerton Season 3.

As The Sun claimed, Bridgerton showrunners became aware of Bey’s reported love of the series and are said to have contacted the singer’s team to invite her to the Season 3 set while she was staying in London.

“The set was placed on lockdown for her visit and everyone involved was told not to breathe a word,” an insider claimed to the outlet. “It was a huge moment for the cast and crew. She asked lots of questions and was really interested. Everyone was saying afterwards they were struck by how lovely and down-to-earth she was.”