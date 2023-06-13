Although the music superstar has been busy performing the European leg of her epic Renaissance World Tour in recent weeks, Beyoncé reportedly put aside time to stop by the set of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which is said to be one of Queen Bey’s favorite shows.

As The Sun claims, Bridgerton show bosses caught wind of the “Break My Soul” hitmaker’s love of the series and reportedly contacted Bey’s team while she was staying in London to invite her to the Season 3 set.

“The set was placed on lockdown for her visit and everyone involved was told not to breathe a word,” an insider reportedly told the outlet. “It was a huge moment for the cast and crew. She asked lots of questions and was really interested. Everyone was saying afterwards they were struck by how lovely and down-to-earth she was.”

Reacting to the Grammy winner’s reported set visit, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan (aka Penelope Featherington) shared a screenshot of an article to her Instagram Stories, along with a caption that read: “If this is true I might need to go lied own for several months.”

As well as reportedly being a huge fan of the Regency Era drama, Beyoncé also has multiple links to the Netflix hit — the first being the Bridgerton soundtrack, which features versions of her songs “Halo,” “Déjà vu” and “Run The World.” Meanwhile, speaking previously to Vogue, the show’s make-up chief Marc Pilcher revealed that Queen Charlotte’s famous hairdo in the series was “influenced by Beyoncé as Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

Netflix

As it turns out, Beyoncé might not be the only major name who is a big fan of the streaming hit. During a 2021 interview for the Royal Family’s YouTube channel, many viewers began to suspect that Kate Middleton might also be a fan of all things Bridgerton after she appeared to enthusiastically react to a mere reference to the Netflix drama.