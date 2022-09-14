Rachel & Aven’s Fight In The Bachelorette Finale Has Fans On Team Aven

During Fantasy Suites, Zach Shallcross said Rachel Recchia’s sudden doubts about their relationship left him “blindsided.” One week later, Rachel said she was feeling the same way — not about Zach, who sent himself home (farewell!), but about one of her remaining suitors, Aven Jones.

When the San Diego-based sales executive visited with Rachel’s friends and family during the season’s two-part finale (which began Sept. 13), things seemed to be going super smoothly at first. Rachel talked to her loved ones about how readily she could picture herself married to Aven. “If we were to be at the end of this ... he would be the most incredible partner,” she told her mom. “And I know that for sure. For sure. I have like, no doubts in him.”

Aven, however, told Rachel’s friends that he wasn’t necessarily ready for a ring — even though he was sure about his feelings for Rachel, and could envision getting there at some point. “As far as like, wanting to be with her after all this, it’s like no doubt in my mind ... it’s just about the timing,” he said.

Upon hearing this from her friends, Rachel confronted Aven — saying he told her something else entirely. “Twitter had thoughts about the fight that ensued, with many viewers voicing their support for #TeamAven.

Several users suggested that Rachel already really wanted to give Tino Franco her final rose — and was just fighting with Aven so she’d have a “reason” to send him home.

