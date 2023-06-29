One of the most familiar faces on The Real Housewives of Orange County has a past that fans never knew about. On the June 28 episode of RHOC Season 17, Taylor Armstrong revealed that she was bisexual for the first time on camera, explaining that she has been open to having romantic relationships with "great souls” regardless of their gender identity.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star casually announced her bisexuality on a cast trip to Montana, where she ended up rooming with new Housewife Jennifer Pedranti. “Are you [bisexual]?” she asked, to which Taylor joked, “Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?” Armstrong went on to reveal that she was in a relationship with a woman for five years before marrying her late ex-husband Russell Armstrong. “Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long,” she laughed.

Armstrong continued to speak about her sexuality in a confessional. “Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual, probably just because of stereotypes,” she said. “I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love.”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Armstrong married Russell in 2004 and filed for divorce seven years later in July 2011, alleging that he had been physically and emotionally abusive. Amid their divorce, Russell died by suicide, which was covered on RHOBH Season 2. Armstrong has been married to her current husband John Bluher since 2014, which is now being shown on RHOC Season 17.

Shortly after returning to the Bravoverse on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Bravo announced that Armstrong would join RHOC Season 17 in a “Friend” role, making her the first-ever Housewife to switch cities across the franchise. Speaking to PEOPLE at BravoCon in October 2022, Armstrong opened up about the move and assured fans that it would be a much different experience from the “trauma” she suffered on RHOBH. “Now I'm getting to have such a fresh perspective of just being with the ladies and having fun and speaking my truth and not being concerned about what it's like to actually go home at the end of the day,” she said.