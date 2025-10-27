There’s been a royal arrest — but not from a real-life royal family. Sabrina Carpenter “arrested” Anne Hathaway during her Oct. 26 show in New York for being too hot, and the duo made some adorable Princess Diaries references, creating an instantly viral moment on social media.

As part of her ongoing Short n’ Sweet Tour, Carpenter jokingly arrests a different audience member each night for looking “too hot” and gives them fuzzy pink handcuffs, leading into her performance of “Juno.” Some of her famous detainees have included Millie Bobby Brown and Gigi Hadid, but for the first show of her five-night stand at Madison Square Garden, it was Hathaway’s turn.

How Was Anne Arrested?

After Carpenter asked for her latest arrestee’s name, Hathaway’s face popped onscreen, leading to predictably wild cheers from the crowd. “You’re Anne? Wow,” Carpenter commented before asking where she was from. Hathaway adorably replied with “Genovia,” nodding to the fictional town she rules as Princess-turned-Queen Mia Thermopolis in the Princess Diaries movies.

Both Carpenter and the crowd loved the reference, and the singer played right into it. “Has anyone ever told you that you look like a princess?” she asked. “I’m in the presence of a princess, I’m getting so flustered.” Right on cue, the skirt of Carpenter’s dress fell off, not able to handle Hathaway’s presence.

The Next Princess Diaries Movie

The Genovia reference was perfect timing, since Hathaway will soon be filming the long-awaited third Princess Diaries film. In October 2024, the actor revealed that Princess Diaries 3 was happening, using Mia’s iconic quote “shut up!” in an Instagram video. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that filming would begin in 2025, with Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim signing on to direct.

Since then, there have been few updates on the sequel, including whether Julie Andrews will return as Mia’s grandmother, the former queen of Genovia. However, preparations are underway, with Page Six reporting that the creative team was “castle shopping” in June, and Lim posting an open casting call in August for a new 15-year-old character named Olivia Robinson.