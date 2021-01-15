Last week's dramatic cliffhanger marked only the beginning of the drama for one of Matt James' frontrunners. After Sarah Trott fainted during the second rose ceremony, the latest Bachelor promo shows the rest of the women turning on her after Matt rushes to her side. In the clip, shared by Us Weekly, many of Sarah's fellow contestants imply that her dizzy spell — which was featured in the final minutes of the Jan. 11 episode — was just a ploy for the Bachelor's attention.

"There's still five or six roses left on the table," MJ says as the other women are shown sitting around and looking concerned. Meanwhile, Matt appears to have left the room to comfort Sarah, who's wearing the Bachelor's suit jacket over her shoulders. "She is getting exactly what she wants," Anna says as the promo cuts to shots of Matt and Sarah kissing and falling into bed together.

While Matt may be invested in a potential relationship with the news reporter (even seeming to admit that he doesn't "want to lose" her), the two may have to overcome some new obstacles if she becomes a villain as the preview suggests. "Some of the women are just really cruel," Sarah tells Matt tearfully, adding that the negative comments hit her "like a knife in my heart."

Before her fainting spell, things were going well between Matt and Sarah, who earned the second one-on-one date of the season. During their dinner together, she even opened up about her father's battle with ALS. As their conversation aired on TV, Matt encouraged his Twitter followers to donate to the ALS Association in honor of Sarah's father and everyone else affected by the disease. However, by the time the rose ceremony came around, Sarah admitted she was "questioning" their bond.

"[Sarah and Matt] have a very up and down journey," Chris Harrison teased in December when he first introduced the women competing for the commercial real estate broker's heart. According to the host, after Sarah caught "very strong feelings early" for the Bachelor, their relationship encountered some speed bumps. "[She] hits it off really well with Matt right away," Harrison teased.

The host added that it's often difficult for the show's lead to maintain that initial spark with a contestant if they hit it off at the very beginning. "They have to compartmentalize these relationships and that makes it really tough when you have that initial burst of energy," Harrison said. "So, can Sarah keep that going? Can she sustain that? Or will it get the best of her?"