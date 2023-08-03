The second season of And Just Like That has inspired a renewed wave of interest in the original Sex and the City, with vintage scenes and cast interviews from the show’s heyday doing the rounds on social media. Now, a resurfaced cast interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show has piqued the interest of fans on TikTok, during which Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her most embarrassing moment from the show.

While answering audience questions, Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw) shared that one moment that left her red-faced occurred in the Season 1 episode “The Drought,” in which her character is left mortified after passing wind in front of Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

“It was called the drought and Carrie — she, not I — farted,” Parker recalled through laughter, adding: “And spent the rest of the episode trying to pretend it never happened. That’s the worst thing they’ve ever asked me to do.”

Host Oprah Winfrey went on to quiz the rest of the cast on their most embarrassing SATC moments, prompting Kim Cattrall to respond that hers is “much worse” than her co-stars. “I guess Bozo the bush,” Cattrall added, referencing a moment in the Season 6 episode “The One,” during which her character Samantha Jones unsuccessfully attempts to dye her pubic hair. “The makeup artist Kyra Panchenko showed me the little wiglets that were going to be double-faced taped on me,” the actor shared. “I was hysterical.”

Meanwhile, Kristin Davis (aka Charlotte York) revealed that filming a “Mrs. Robinson-type shot” through a stand-in actor’s legs was “traumatizing.” As for Cynthia Nixon, she named the Season 2 episode “The Awful Truth” as the most embarrassing moment from her time on the show, during which her character Miranda Hobbes builds up the courage to “talk dirty” in bed. “It wasn’t so embarrassing to film, but it was embarrassing to watch,” Nixon shared.