Saweetie Responds To Those Memes Of Her Hosting The VMAs Preshow

With a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift, knockout performances from the likes of Shakira and Olivia Rodrigo, and a nostalgic NSYNC reunion, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was a night to remember. However, one of the most memeable moments of the ceremony arrived during the VMAs pre-show, when co-host Saweetie ran into some trouble while reading the teleprompter.

In a now-viral clip, the “My Type” rapper slipped up her words while reading a “coming up next” teaser before a commercial break. Later in the show, Saweetie again caught the attention of social media following a slightly awkward encounter with her co-host Dometi Pongo. After asking the rapper how she was doing, Saweetie failed to read her prompt and stared into the camera. Upon realizing her mistake, she quickly continued: “Oh... I am so excited for tonight, too, and can't wait to see the fashion on some of my friends.”

Despite brushing it off like a pro, the internet promptly turned Saweetie’s minor VMAs mishap into a series of hilarious memes — and it didn’t go unnoticed by the rapper. Following an outfit change, the rapper took to the Video Music Awards stage during the main ceremony to introduce the K-pop boyband Stray Kids. “Hey, what's up, y'all, it's me again,” she told the viewers at home. “Y'all better stop making my little stutter video go viral. I see what you're doing. Anyway, let's try it again.”

Fans were quick to pick up on Saweetie’s onstage response, with one X (formerly Twitter) user writing: “Not Saweetie asking people to stop retweeting her teleprompter mishap!”

Find more of the best memes and tweets reacting to Saweetie’s VMAs mishap, and her epic response, below.

While many fans poked some light-hearted fun at Saweetie’s teleprompter mistake, others were quick to defend the “Closer” hitmaker, with one viewer commenting: “Leave Saweetie alone! Reading off a teleprompter is NOT easy!”