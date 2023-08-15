Selena Gomez’s latest candid image is proof that any picture can become an instant meme. On Aug. 13, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her sitting in a chair, wrapped in a cozy blanket, staring out into the distance, with a sequined Fendi Baguette handbag on the table next to her. Almost immediately, that photo has become the subject of viral Twitter memes, and Gomez has now responded to them.

The innocuous photo that Gomez posted for fun is now everywhere, with Twitter users making the most unexpected yet fitting pop culture references. A day later, Gomez got in on the fun, reposting two of the most viral Twitter memes on her Instagram Story. One of her favorite memes read, “horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance almost dying,” while a black-and-white version of the snapshot came with a whole fictional backstory. “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain,” the meme read, nodding to Gomez’s 2010 album A Year Without Rain.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Twitter has compared the photo to everything from their grandmas to the traumatized survivors of a horror movie to Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out. Even Rose from Titanic has been mentioned, thanks to the photo’s wistful yet slightly mournful vibes.

Hilariously, some of Gomez’s biggest fans are using the meme to tease her next potential project. The singer is rumored to be releasing a new single soon, ironically titled “I’ll Be Single Soon,” after fans spotted fliers in U.S. cities that asked “Single Soon?,” which led to the website illbesinglesoon.com and gave a phone number to call. When dialed, it plays a message with the voice of Gomez’s little sister Gracey Teefey before a snippet of the rumored new song is played. Of course, the viral photo is the perfect way to express fans’ impatience.

Now that this photo has achieved viral infamy, there’s only one thing left to do: write a movie that gives a tragic backstory to this version of Gomez (starring Gomez, of course).