With a mammoth 44-song setlist, stunning costume changes, and celebrity-lookalike backup dancers, Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour is proving to be her most eventful yet. On April 2, the Grammy award-winner stopped by Arlington, Texas, where she performed to a sold-out crowd. Among the thousands of adoring fans were Selena Gomez and her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, who shared the most adorable moment with Swift during the live show.

The heartwarming exchange occurred during Swift’s performance of the hit Red single “22,” when the singer knelt down, took off her hat, and handed it to 9-year-old Gracie who was standing at the edge of the stage dressed in a Speak Now era-inspired outfit. In the video captured by an onlooking fan, Gomez’s younger sibling then offers Swift a friendship bracelet in return. The clip has since gone viral among Swifties online, with many declaring their interaction “the sweetest moment ever.” Another fan wrote: “Literally don’t contact me for 3 to 5 business days. I will be crying.”

Meanwhile, in another video shared by fans, Gomez is also shown applauding the “Anti-Hero” singer from the crowd wearing a Folklore-era cardigan.

Following the concert, Gomez thanked her “bestie” Swift in a touching Instagram post, writing: “Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transported into your mystical, euphoric, and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always.”

As fans of the pair know, Swift and Gomez have enjoyed a close friendship dating back to 2008, and Gomez’s Eras Tour appearance arrives just weeks after she stepped in to defend her “best friend” when a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber supposedly mocking the singer started doing the rounds on TikTok. “So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” the Wizards of Waverly Place star commented below the clip.