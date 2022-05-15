Selena Gomez Confirmed Her Relationship Status On SNL

During Selena Gomez’s Saturday Night Live monologue May 14, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer opened up about her relationship status — and she may not be dating, but she definitely is manifesting. “One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” she said. “And I’ve heard that SNL is a great place to find romance. Emma Stone met her husband here. Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Pete and... Machine Gun Kelly.”

Naturally, Gomez figured she could try the same route. “Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love,” she said. “And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but at this point, I will take anyone.”

Cue, several potential SNL suitors lining up to shoot their shot — forcing Gomez to clarify that, actually, she didn’t mean anyone anyone. After turning down Kyle Mooney and James Austin Johnson, Gomez fielded a request from one more cast member, Punkie Johnson, who had a little more luck. “I’m so sorry these men out here harassing you. It’s just unacceptable, boo,” she said. “You’re just out here doing your job, you know? Damn! But um... I’ll do it.”

“Honestly, it’s kind of a vibe, but let’s see how the afterparty goes,” Gomez responded.

This isn’t the first time Gomez has been candid about her relationship status. In March, she posted a TikTok video lip-syncing to a trending sound about shrugging off romantic advances. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t believe a damn word. 😭🤣.”

Last year, Gomez also opened up to Vogue Australia about making space for herself after a string of rocky romances in the past. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she said at the time. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships.”