8 LGBTQ+ TV Shows & Movies Like Heartstopper To Watch On Netflix

Streaming
As Heartstopper fans wait to see if a Season 2 is coming, check out these other streaming titles.
We understand if you burned through all of the episodes of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie’s (Joe Locke) romance in Heartstopper, adapted from Alice Oseman’s web comic, or the outtakes in this blooper reel. Us too. So here’s a list of the best LGTBQ+ films and shows to watch after Heartstopper to make you laugh, cry, and swoon all over again.
Netflix
In the Swedish series Young Royals, which premiered in July 2021, the teenage Prince Wilhelm’s (Edvin Ryding) lineage keeps him from coming out and publicly dating Simon (Omar Rudberg). Though not everyone has princely duties, the burden of choosing between duty and love can be relatable.