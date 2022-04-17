The First Lady Cast Looks Just Like The Real White House Political Figures

Streaming
Viola Davis said Michelle Obama potentially watching the Showtime series “keeps her up at night.”
Showtime
Showtime’s new anthology series The First Lady explores Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Gerald Ford, and Barack Obama’s iconic U.S. presidencies through the women who stood beside them. Click through to see how The First Lady cast compares to their real-life White House counterparts.
In her first leading television role since How to Get Away with Murder wrapped in 2020, Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama. The actor recently spoke about the pressure of playing such an important figure and said the idea of Obama watching the series “keeps her up at night.”