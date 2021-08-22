Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Simone Sang In His Honor At Stand Up To Cancer

As the world approaches one year without Chadwick Boseman — who died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020 — his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is continuing to honor the late Black Panther star’s memory. She performed an emotional rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You” at the Stand Up To Cancer 2021 Telecast, which aired Aug. 21.

Black-ish star and event host Anthony Anderson introduced the musical tribute, reminding viewers of the toll cancer takes on loved ones. “The world lost an incredible artist, and a true hero — but before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me. A son. A brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband,” he said. “Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who loved them.”

Simone took to the stage to perform the bittersweet tune, which Anthony described as “a song about living with the reality of loss, and finding a way forward.” She tearfully delivered the heartfelt lyrics, which include, “I’ll be seeing you / In every lovely summer’s day / In everything that’s light and gay / I’ll always think of you that way.” As she finished the song, a framed photo of the couple could be seen on stage.

Simone earned her bachelor’s degree in music industry studies at California State Polytechnic University, and performed in the school’s jazz band, according to Oprah Daily — so perhaps it’s no surprise that she chose to honor the late actor in this way. Of course, this isn’t the first time she has made a moving appearance in remembrance of Boseman. Earlier this year, she accepted numerous awards on the late actor’s behalf, following his widely acclaimed performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

“He would thank God,” Simone said in a virtual appearance at the Golden Globes in February. “He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance, and their sacrifices. ... He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

Clearly, Boseman’s memory continues to inspire others — from Simone’s ongoing support of her husband to the star’s work on Marvel’s What If...? series, his final outing as T’Challa.