Sophie Turner has dropped her lawsuit against Joe Jonas, four months after suing him for the alleged “wrongful retention” of their two daughters.

Turner filed the legal case on Sept. 21, 2023. According to court documents, Turner claimed that Jonas had withheld their daughters’ passports and refused “to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Jonas, who filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5 last year, released a statement disputing her claims. Days later, the pair reached a custody agreement to keep their children in New York while settling their divorce.

As noted in new court documents obtained by People, Turner agreed to dismiss the lawsuit on Jan. 17 “with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party,” after a co-parenting plan was approved by a U.K. judge.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

“We Look Forward To Being Great Co-Parents”

The dismissal also comes after Turner and Jonas reached a temporary custody agreement in Oct. 2023 that settled where their two children, Willa and Delphine, will call home.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.” the pair said in a statement to E! News at the time. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

As mentioned, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” The singer requested joint custody of their two children, claiming it’s “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Jonas and Turner later shared a joint Instagram statement confirming their divorce.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”