Ever since it debuted on Netflix in 2020, the Bridgerton franchise has sparked several viral quotes: from the passionately pent-up “I burn for you” to “You are the bane of my existence… and the object of all my desires.” So it’s only natural that Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte, which premiered on May 4, would add to the conversation with a buzzy sound bite of its own — and based on social media, it seems viewers have chosen their favorite.

Several times during Queen Charlotte’s six episodes, the titular monarch employs an unusual way of consoling her loved ones. “Sorrows, sorrows, prayers,” she tells her son, George, as he mourns the loss of his daughter and her baby. In the prequel timeline, she uses a variation of the phrase with Lady Danbury, who just lost her husband. In both cases, Charlotte uses the paltry expression to convey obligatory grief while actually seeking something for herself, whether it’s her desire for her kids to produce another heir or her need to crash at Lady Danbury’s house during a rough patch in her marriage.

It’s perfectly fitting for the queen and her aloof exterior — and Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Charlotte, is a big fan too. In an interview with Decider, the actor said she hopes it becomes a hashtag. “Yeah, it’s going to be an iconic line and I’m going to have t-shirts printed and [I] will be sending them all out to you all,” she said. The Queen Charlotte star also explained why the line makes sense for her character’s situation. “I think comedy has to come from truth and the truth is the complex relationship that she has with her children. The need to show some kind of love, but the complexity of society and the dedication and the need for an heir. I think she is struggling with all of that in that moment.”

Fans didn’t have any trouble applying Charlotte’s “sorrows, sorrows, prayers” to their own lives — like with a rising TikTok audio by @variant.edits.

TikTok user @tewdop3tone made the case for Charlotte’s line serving as the new “Sorry to this man.”

Several viewers used the “Sorrows, sorrows, prayers” scene to react to an interview where Corey Mylchreest (who plays King George) said he was at his girlfriend’s house when he landed the role.

Several viewers were reminded of how authors might react to heartbroken fans reading their books.

The quote can just as easily be applied to those awkward moments where you’re trying to comfort someone — but don’t quite know how.