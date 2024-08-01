Netflix just gave Squid Game fans the update they’ve been waiting for. On July 31, the streamer announced that the “real game” will begin on Thursday, December 26, when the hit South Korean thriller returns for Season 2.

Along with the release date confirmation, Netflix unveiled the first, Olympics-inspired teaser for the much-anticipated new season.

The one-minute clip begins with a group of competitors racing on a running track. The runners then begin screaming and falling to the ground, as the camera zooms into a masked figure, who says, “It's been three years. Do you want to play a game?" The video ends with a shot of the creepy “red light, green light” doll first seen in Season 1.

The teaser also confirmed that Squid Game will return for a third and final season in 2025.

Netflix later disclosed new details about the Squid Game Season 2 plot. “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport,” an official synopsis reads. “Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway.”

Netflix’s Squid Game Season 1. Netflix / 'Squid Game'

The synopsis continues, “But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it," the synopsis continues.”

The Squid Game creator, director, and executive producer, Hwang Dong-hyuk, also posted “an important message” to fans on Instagram about the show’s final two chapters.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either,” he wrote. “The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year.”

Concluding his statement, Dong-hyuk added, “We'll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Squid Game Season 1 debuted on Netflix in 2021 and quickly became one of the platform’s most-streamed shows ever. The dystopian drama spawned a spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, a real-life reality competition series based on the original show.