Even though Netflix filmed the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion about a year-and-a-half after the infamous cast barbecue, tensions were still burning hot between certain cast members.

To recap, Izzy chose Stacy over Johnie in the pods. Heartbroken, Johnie “talked sh*t” about Stacy, predicting the relationship would never last. But nothing she said quite seemed to rise to the level of the barbecue blow-up. While hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey struggled to make sense of what led to the explosive drama between Izzy Zapata, Stacy Snyder, and Johnie Maraist, viewers never got the full picture.

So, Bustle spoke to Izzy and Stacy to clarify why Johnie triggered such an emotional reaction.

What Exactly Did Johnie Say?

The now-exes explain that Johnie crossed the line when she made unprovoked comments “gunning on” Stacy’s physical appearance.

In separate interviews, they both recall finding out from castmates Lydia Velez Gonzalez, Aaliyah Cosby, Taylor Rue, and Miriam Amah that Johnie was saying Stacy is “not even hot” and that Izzy was going to be “disappointed” when he saw what his new fiancée looked like at the reveal.

Courtesy of Netflix

During the reunion, Johnie admitted to making some “kind of petty” comments post-breakup, but maintained that she “didn’t think they were compatible.”

Having already learned this going into the barbecue, Stacy says that Johnie continued to antagonize her with “mean girl” behavior. Pointing out how Johnie and Chris Fox whispered and laughed while she was speaking at the reunion, the Closet Edit owner elaborates that Johnie did the same thing at the barbecue, in addition to calling her “not memorable” in an “uncool” conversation with Milton Johnson when she was sitting close enough to hear them.

Explaining she’s now “over it,” Stacy recalls, “It was probably the 50th button of mine that she had pressed that night, beyond my boundaries. I think it’s unfortunate.”

Izzy Defends Kissing Johnie

Izzy says he can see why Stacy was upset about Johnie’s comments. Even so, he apologized to Johnie in person shortly after filming wrapped — and tried to see if there was still a romantic spark between them after they ran into each other and “kind of bonded again” at a Houston bar.

“We did try to explore it, and we ended up making out in my Jeep at the end of the night. But we could just tell that we weren’t each other’s person,” he tells Bustle. “It was clear that I wasn’t over Stacy, and she wasn’t over the fact I told her no in the pods.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Stacy found out about Izzy and Johnie’s kiss “probably the day after” when Renee Poche sent her a photo of them together. Naturally, she had “a lot of thoughts” at the time. “For how hurt Izzy was at the wedding and the commentary he had about me after, to turn around and do that, I wasn’t impressed,” she admits, adding that she wondered if the hookup was “purposely to hurt” her.

Still, Stacy reminded herself that she and Izzy were no longer together: “I always try to be fair, so as many questions and W-T-F’s I had going through my head... it’s not my business anymore. He’s a grown adult; he can figure that out.”

Stacy And Izzy Are Still Solid — As Friends

Earlier this year, another chance meeting at a Houston bar ended the yearlong break in Stacy and Izzy’s relationship. Now, the exes check in with each other daily.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

“It’s definitely complicated, but it’s good. And I really cannot imagine going through this and not having that friendship with him,” Stacy explains, adding that if they “had animosity and never talked to each other again,” she probably would have skipped the reunion altogether.

As Izzy — who’s also “cordial” with Johnie now — puts it, “After the wedding, we didn’t talk, but we reunited, and now we’re closer than ever.”

There still seems to be no love lost between Stacy and Johnie, though.